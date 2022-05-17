CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022, Apply Online for 135 Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysore has released a notification for recruitment to the post of graduate & Technician Apprentice vacancies. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications online on or before 7 June 2022 while the last date for submitting the applications on NATS is 02 June 2022. A total of 135 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 16 May 2022
- Last Date to Apply Online in Nats Portal: 02 June 2022
- Last Date to Apply Online in CESC Portal: 07 June 2022
- Date for Declaration of Short Listed: 10 June 2022
- Date for DV: 14 June 2022
CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice- 80 Posts
- Technician Apprentice - 55 Posts
CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - should possess BE/B.Tech from a recognized University/Institution (Recognized by AICTE
or State Govt./Central Govt.) in applicable branches.
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: should possess 3 year Diploma from a Polytechnic College/Institution recognized by the State Govt./Central Govt. in applicable branches.
CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Age limit should not be less than eighteen years of age and it will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rule
Download CESC Mysore Official Notification PDF
CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Shortlisting process will be done based on the marks secured in the Qualifying examinations only. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated through their registered e-mail ID. They will have to appear in person for verification
of documents at the Office of General Manager, A & HR Section, CESC Corporate Ofice, Mysuru.
CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application after final submission.