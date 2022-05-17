CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022, Apply Online for 135 Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on cescmysore.karnataka.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysore has released a notification for recruitment to the post of graduate & Technician Apprentice vacancies. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications online on or before 7 June 2022 while the last date for submitting the applications on NATS is 02 June 2022. A total of 135 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 May 2022

Last Date to Apply Online in Nats Portal: 02 June 2022

Last Date to Apply Online in CESC Portal: 07 June 2022

Date for Declaration of Short Listed: 10 June 2022

Date for DV: 14 June 2022

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice- 80 Posts

Technician Apprentice - 55 Posts

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - should possess BE/B.Tech from a recognized University/Institution (Recognized by AICTE

or State Govt./Central Govt.) in applicable branches.

or State Govt./Central Govt.) in applicable branches. Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: should possess 3 year Diploma from a Polytechnic College/Institution recognized by the State Govt./Central Govt. in applicable branches.

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Age limit should not be less than eighteen years of age and it will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rule

Download CESC Mysore Official Notification PDF

Apply Online

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Shortlisting process will be done based on the marks secured in the Qualifying examinations only. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated through their registered e-mail ID. They will have to appear in person for verification

of documents at the Office of General Manager, A & HR Section, CESC Corporate Ofice, Mysuru.

CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application after final submission.