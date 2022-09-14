CG TET Admit Card 2022 (Released) at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Download Teacher Eligibility Test Call Letter

Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET Admit Card 2022) on its official website-vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Check download link.

CG TET Admit Card 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET Admit Card 2022) on its official website.CG Vyapam will be conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) on 18 September 2022.

Direct Link to Download: CG TET Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the CG TET Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

As per the short notice released, the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) exam will be conducted on 18 September 2022. The exam is to be held in two shifts for the two papers i.e. Paper 1 for Class I to V is scheduled to be held between 09:30 AM to 12:15 PM and paper 2 for Class VI to VIII will be conducted between 02:00 AM to 04:45 PM.

Candidates who have applied for the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) can download their Admit Card from the official websit after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: CG TET Admit Card 2022