CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022 (OUT) @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in: Raise Objections by 23 March

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022 has been released by Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Check Direct Link to download PDF and other details here.

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022: Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Food Inspector. Candidates who appeared in the CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 Exam can download the answer keys through the official website of CG Vyapam. i.e. vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Exam was conducted on 20th February 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam.i.e. vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Click on the Model Answer Tab on the homepage. Then, click on the link that reads 'Model Ans of FCFI22 Recruitment Exam- 2022' A PDF will be opened containing the answers of all Sets. Download CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022

Those who have doubts against the CG Vyapam Food Inspector Answer Key 2022, may raise objections latest by 23 March 2022 by 5 PM. The objections can be raised through email. i.e. cgvyapamfi2022@gmail.com. Candidates can check the answer key directly by clicking on the above link. The candidate is required to mention the name of the exam, FCFI 2022 in the subject line. The candidate is required to raise objections separately for each question failing which means, their objections will not be considered.

This drive is being done to recruit 84 vacancies of Food Civil Supplies Inspector. Selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of written tests and document verification. The result of the written test will be out after the release of the final answer keys. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.