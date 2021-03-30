CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed for Assistant Professor Posts due to COVID @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Latest Update

CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the interview/document verification schedule for the Assistant Professor post for the subject including Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application, Political Science and Chemistry. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview/document verification round for Assistant Professor Post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has decided to postpone the interview schedule for the Assistant Professor Posts due to increasing cased of COVID-19.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) was set fo conduct the interview/ document verification for the subject Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application, Political Science from 30 March 2021 to 17 April 2021.

The interview/ document verification for the post of Assistant Professor for Chemistry subject was to be held from 12 April to 17 April 2021.

Now Commission has decided to postponed the above interview/document verification due to COVID-19 orders. Commission will release the revised interview/document verification schedule on its official website in due course.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview/document verification round for Assistant Professor posts for the subject including Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application, Political Science and Chemistry can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

