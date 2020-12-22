CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Prelims Result Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise Result Here

CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Prelims Result has been announced by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Entry Level). Candidates appeared in the Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2020 against number 02/2020 can download the result through the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Prelims was held on 10 November 2020 to recruit 341 vacancies of Civil Judge. All those who have successfully qualified in CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Prelims will be called for mains exam. The CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Mains Date will be announced soon at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of CGPSC for latest updates.

The commission had released the CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Prelims Final Answer Key 2020 on 20 December 2020 and the objections for the same were allowed from 24 November 2020 to 1 December 2020. The candidates can now download CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Prelims Result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. Click on CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 PrelimsResult flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+F+ Roll Number. Then, CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 PrelimsResult will be displayed. Candidates can download CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 PrelimsResult and save it for future reference.

Download CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Prelims Result

