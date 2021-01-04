CGPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for State Engineering Service Exam @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

CGPSC State Engineering Service Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Engineering Service Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

How to Download: CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam Admit Card 2021

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in

Go to the recruitment section displaying on home page.

Click on the link CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2020 (02-01-2021) given on the homepage

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials including username and password.

Download CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam Admit Card 2021 and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that earlier Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for the State Engineering Service Exam on its official website.