CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 Released for State Engineering Services @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details

CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for State Engineering Services 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the State Engineering Service exam-2020 can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the written examination for the State Engineering Services will be conducted on 15 January 2021. Commission has released the details examination schedule on its official website.

The exam for the paper I i.e. General Studies will be conducted from 10 A.M to 12.30 P.M whereas Paper II for Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) will be conducted from 02.00 P.M to 4.30 P.M.

Commission will conduct the written exam for State Engineering Services at the centers situated in the districts Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur. All such candidates applied for the various posts under CGPSC State Engineering Services Exam can check the short notification regarding the written exam available on the official website. You can check the CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for State Engineering Services





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for State Engineering Services

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title section available on the home page.

Click on the link-EXAM SCHEDULE OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2020 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Schedule.

Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

Earlier Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had invited applications for State Engineering Service 2020. Candidates holding Graduation Degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering were applied for these posts.