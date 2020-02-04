CGPSC State Service Exam Result 2018-20 Declared @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Selected List Here

CGPSC State Service Exam Result 2018-20 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the State Service Exam Interview Result 2018 on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the CGPSC State Service Interview round can check their result from the official website of the commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

It is to be noted that CGPSC State Service Exam 2018 Interview was held on 30 December 2019 to 21 January 2020 in the state. A total of 821 candidates were qualified for the Interview out of which 814 candidates appeared for the Interview.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview/Mains Marks for the CGPSC State Service Exam 2018. Candidates can check the result in the Merit List available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had invited applications for Chhattisgarh State Service Exam 2018 for the total 299 Posts Deputy District Magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Accounts Officer and other various pots. The eligible candidates have applied for these posts in the month of January 2018. Candidates having Graduation or higher qualification from any recognized University applied for the major recruitment drive under CGPSC State Service Exam 2018.

You can check the Merit List/Result with the direct link given below.

How to Download CGPSC State Service Exam Result 2020

First of all candidates will have to visit the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the link-SELECTION LIST - STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2018 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Download and save the copy of result for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for latest updates regarding CGPSC State Service Exam 2018.