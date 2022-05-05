CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 to Release on May 15 @psc.cg.gov.in,Check Exam Schedule Here

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the short notice regarding the will release the CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2021 update on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will release the CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 on 15 May 2022 on its official website. Commission will conduct the State Service Mains from 26 May 2022 onwards. Commission has uploaded the details State Service Mains Exam schedule on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the State Service Mains Exam can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website, once it is uploaded.

According to the State Service Mains Exam Schedule released, Commission will conduct the same from 26 to 29 May 2022 in the exam centers located in the district of Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur.

Exam for the Paper I for Language and Paper II for subject Essay will be held on 26 May 2022.

Exam for Paper III and Paper IV for General Studies will be conducted on 27 May 2022. Exam for paper V and Paper VI FOR General Studies will be conducted on 28 May 2022. Exam for Paper VII will be held on 29 May 2022.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website once it is uploaded on its official website after following the steps given below.



How and Where to Download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update