CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 (OUT) on psc.cg.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Created On: May 14, 2022 18:16 IST
Modified On: May 14, 2022 18:18 IST
CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021
CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the mains admit card for state service mains exam or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the CGPSC state service mains exam 2021-22 can download their call letters from the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. 

According to the official notice, CGPSC state service mains exam or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022, in five districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, and Raipur. Candidates can download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to a login page. 
  4. Now, enter your email id, password, and captcha code.
  5. CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 will be opened.
  6. Download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021

The registration process for the CGPSC State Service Mains exam was started on 1st December and ended on 30th December 2021.This drive is being done to recruit a total of 171 posts in different departments. Candidates can directly download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021-22 by clicking on the above link. 

FAQ

How many vacancies will be recruited through CGPSC State Service Exam 2021-22?

171.

What is the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 date?

May 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022,

How can I Download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the above article to download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021-22.
