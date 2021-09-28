CGPSC VAS Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post on its official website -psc.cg.gov.in. Check details here.

CGPSC VAS Exam Schedule 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post. All those candidates who have applied for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post against Advertisement number-04/2021/Exam/Dated 24 July 2021 can check the details written exam schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the written exam for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on 26 November 2021.

It is noted that earlier document verification for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post was scheduled on 27 September 2021 followed by Interview on 29 September 2021.

As per the short notification released, under the selection process for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post, now Commission has decided to conduct the written exam which will be held on 26 November 2021. Commission will released the detail Exam Programme on its official website in due course of time.

All such candidates who have applied for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

