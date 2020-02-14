Search

CGTET 2020 Notification out @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in: Get direct link; Application Process & Eligibility

CGTET 2020 Notification PDF out @ vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Apply online on direct link here. CGPEB to conduct Chhattisgarh TET 2020 exam on 22nd March 2020. Check CGTET application process, Eligibility Criteria and Exam Schedule.

Feb 14, 2020 18:22 IST
CGTET Notification 2020 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) on its official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The CGTET Application Process begins from today on 14th February. Eligible candidates can now apply for Chhattisgarh TET exam till 1st March 2020. We have shared here the direct link on which candidates can register directly for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) without any difficulty. First, have a look at the CGTET 2020 Exam details such as Important Dates, Exam Schedule and Eligibility Criteria below.

 The CGTET Exam is a screening test for the candidates to obtain the eligibility to apply for Chhattisgarh Teacher Jobs. Candidates just need to qualify the exam to get the CGTET Certificate. The Chhattisgarh TET exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The exam will be held in two different sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CGTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach Primary level classes (1 to 5) and CGTET Paper 2 is for candidates who want to teach Upper Primary level classes (6 to 8).

So, go through the important details of the CGTET exam below and fill the CGTET Application Form now without further delay.

Apply for CGTET 2020 Exam – Direct Link

Download CGTET 2020 Notification PDF

CGTET 2020: Important Dates

Event

Date

Starting Date of Online Application

14 February 2020

Last Date of Online Application

1 March 2020

Release of CGTET Admit Card 2020

13 March 2020

CGTET Exam Date

22 March 2020

CGTET Application Process 2020

Step 1: Visit vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Online Application’

Step 3: Click on the mentioned link

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Pay Application Fee

Step 6: Save & Download Confirmation Page

CGTET Application Fee 2020

Category

Paper  1

Paper 2

General

Rs 350

Rs 600

OBC

Rs 250

Rs 400

SC/ST

Rs 200

Rs 300

CGTET Eligibility Criteria 2020 for Paper 1 & Paper 2

CGTET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1

CGTET Eligibility Criteria Paper 1

CGTET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 2

CGTET Eligibility Criteria Paper 2

CGTET Exam Schedule 2020

The CGPEB will be conducting the Chhattisgarh TET exam on 22nd March 2020 in two different shifts - one in the morning and one in evening. The exam will be held in 28 districts of the state. Have a look at the detailed exam schedule below:

Paper

Timing

Duration

Marks

Paper 1

9.30 AM to 12.15 PM

2.45 hours

150

Paper 2

2.00 PM to 4.45 PM

2.45 hours

150

