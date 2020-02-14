CGTET 2020 Notification out @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in: Get direct link; Application Process & Eligibility

CGTET Notification 2020 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) on its official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The CGTET Application Process begins from today on 14th February. Eligible candidates can now apply for Chhattisgarh TET exam till 1st March 2020. We have shared here the direct link on which candidates can register directly for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) without any difficulty. First, have a look at the CGTET 2020 Exam details such as Important Dates, Exam Schedule and Eligibility Criteria below.

The CGTET Exam is a screening test for the candidates to obtain the eligibility to apply for Chhattisgarh Teacher Jobs. Candidates just need to qualify the exam to get the CGTET Certificate. The Chhattisgarh TET exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The exam will be held in two different sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CGTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach Primary level classes (1 to 5) and CGTET Paper 2 is for candidates who want to teach Upper Primary level classes (6 to 8).

So, go through the important details of the CGTET exam below and fill the CGTET Application Form now without further delay.

Apply for CGTET 2020 Exam – Direct Link

Download CGTET 2020 Notification PDF

CGTET 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Starting Date of Online Application 14 February 2020 Last Date of Online Application 1 March 2020 Release of CGTET Admit Card 2020 13 March 2020 CGTET Exam Date 22 March 2020

CGTET Application Process 2020

Step 1: Visit vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Online Application’

Step 3: Click on the mentioned link

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Pay Application Fee

Step 6: Save & Download Confirmation Page

CGTET Application Fee 2020

Category Paper 1 Paper 2 General Rs 350 Rs 600 OBC Rs 250 Rs 400 SC/ST Rs 200 Rs 300

CGTET Eligibility Criteria 2020 for Paper 1 & Paper 2

CGTET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1

CGTET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 2

CGTET Exam Schedule 2020

The CGPEB will be conducting the Chhattisgarh TET exam on 22nd March 2020 in two different shifts - one in the morning and one in evening. The exam will be held in 28 districts of the state. Have a look at the detailed exam schedule below: