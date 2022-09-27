Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply @chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police is hiring candidates for Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) Posts. Candidates can apply online from 27 September 2022 to 20 October 2022.

Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022: Chandigarh Police is inviting applications via online mode for recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) Posts from 27 September 2022 to 20 October 2022 on the official website i.e. chandigarhpolice.gov.in or cpasirectt2022.in. Thereafter website link will be disabled. However, candidates can pay the fee upto 27 October 2022.

Male and Female both are eligible to apply for the Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022. They should hold a graduate degree and complete a course on computer concepts. However, a driving test is mandatory for male candidates.

The candidates will be called to appear for a written exam and Physical Exam.They can check the detailed information regarding this job by scrolling down.

Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment Notification- Click Here

Chandigarh Police ASI Online Application Link - Click Here

How to Apply for Chandigarh ASI 2022



Important Dates

Opening date for submission of online applications - 27 September 2022

Closing date for submission of online applications - 20 October 2022

Last date for Deposit of Fee - 27 October 2022

Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Category Male Female General 11 9 OBC 8 4 SC 5 2 EWS 3 1 Total 27 16

Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Rs.29200/-

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's Degree and its Equivalent Qualification

Computer Skills:

Computer Concept Course of minimum 80 hours from a Government recognized Institution or a reputed Institution which is an ISO 9001 certified or Department of Electronics Accredited of Computer Course (DOEACC) of Govt. of India OR from NIELIT and its authorized Institutions.

The Candidates who have Certificates /Diploma/Bachelor’s OR Master’s Degree in Computer Science from any recognized Institutions/University are exempted.

Driving Skills (For Male Candidates only):

A valid Driving License issued by the Licensing Authority to drive throughout the territorial jurisdiction of India, a “Motor Vehicle” of the following classes-“Motor Cycle” AND “Motor Car”.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Chandigarh Police ASI Selection Process 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Exam of 100 Marks - Tier I - OMR Sheet Based Test (50 Marks) and Tier II Written Test (50 Marks). Physical Efficiency & Measurement Test (PE&MT)

Application Fee: