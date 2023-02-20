Chandigarh Housing Board Clerk Admit Card 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Chandigarh Housing Board Clerk Admit Card has been released by Chandigarh Housing Board on the official website of CHB. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

CHB Admit Card 2023: Chandigarh Housing Board has released the Admit Card for the post of clerk under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 on its official website. The examination will be conducted for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE), Junior Engineer, Junior Draftsman, Assistant Architect, Law Officer and Clerk.

CHB Recruitment 2022

The Board has earlier released the CHB Admit Card for the post of sub–Divisional Engineer(SDE), Junior Engineer, Junior Draftsman, Assistant Architect and Law Officer on 20th January 2023. The admit card for the post of clerk have now been released by the CHB.

As many as 90 vacancies are to be filled under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022. The examinations for different posts are scheduled to take place between 28th January 2023 to 5 March 2023.

CHB Clerk Examination 2022

The CHB Clerk 2022 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 5th March. The candidates can now download the admit card for the same from the official website of Chandigarh Housing Board. Candidates can visit the official website of CHB i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in to download the admit card.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Admit Card. However, those candidates who wish to see the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.

Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Admit Card

How to Download the Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card?

Go to the official website of Chandigarh Housing Board i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in

Click on the Login Section and Log in to your account.

Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on Submit Button, the offer letter will be displayed on the screen.

Download the offer letter and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.