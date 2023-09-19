CHE Gujarat Recruitment 2023 For 531 Assistant Professors, Apply Online at rescheguj.in

CHE Gujarat Recruitment 2023: The Commissionerate of Higher Education (CHE) Gujarat has issued a job announcement for 531 Assistant Professor (Adhyapak Sahayak) positions. The application period is from September 15 to October 2, 2023. Interested Candidates can apply online.

CHE Gujarat Recruitment 2023:The Commissionerate of Higher Education (CHE) Gujarat has issued a job announcement for 531 Assistant Professor (Adhyapak Sahayak) positions. A Master's Degree is the minimum educational requirement for recruitment. Candidates who are chosen will be placed across India.

The application period is from September 15 to October 2, 2023. Read the article for more information on the CHE Gujarat Recruitment 2023 Sarkari Result, including age, education, requirements, selection procedure, salary details, and how to apply.

CHE Gujarat Recruitment 2023

The Commissionerate of Higher Education Gujarat (CHEGUJ) announced 531 positions for the Assistant Professor (Adhyapak Sahayak). Candidates are urged to read the information and eligibility criteria for this vacancy listed below. Candidates must examine their eligibility, which includes their educational qualifications, age limit, experience, and so forth. Eligible candidates may apply immediately before the 2nd of October 2023.

Candidates can review the most recent Commissionerate of Higher Education Gujarat (CHEGUJ) Recruitment 2023 Assistant Professor (Adhyapak Sahayak) Vacancy 2023 details and apply online at rascheguj.in.

Job Name Assistant Professor (Adhyapak Sahayak) Organization Commissionerate of Higher Education (CHE) Gujarat Recruitment type Government Jobs Job Location All India Qualification Master’s Degree Total Posts 531 Start Date/Last Date 15/09/2023 to 02/10/2023 Apply Mode Online

CHE Gujarat Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the CHE Gujarat recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 531 vacancies announced under CHE Gujarat recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of CHE Gujarat recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

CHE Gujarat recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many AP Vacancies are Released For Adhyapak Sahayak 2023?

There are a total of 531 vacancies for various assistant professor posts. For more details, visit the official website.

How to apply for CHEGUJ recruitment 2023?

Follow the steps below to apply for CHEGUJ recruitment 2023:

Before applying, thoroughly read the job description. Candidates must apply online through the official website by October 2, 2023. Keep your documents complete, and double-check each one before submitting. Pay the application fee after submitting the application form. It must be paid on time or the application will be rejected. After submitting successfully, keep a copy of the application form for future reference. For further information, go to the official website.

What are the application fees for CHEGUJ recruitment 2023?

Rs. 500/- for the General/OBC/ Socially and Economically Backward classes(EWS).

Rs. 200/- for the disabled(PWD), SC, and ST.

You can pay the fees online.

What is the eligibility criteria for CHEGUJ recruitment 2023?

The eligibility criteria for the CHEGUJ assistant professor post are given below:

Age limit As Per the Commissionerate of Higher Education Gujarat Educational qualification Master’s Degree in a relevant discipline. Minimum 55% marks in the Master’s Degree. Qualification in either NET (National Eligibility Test) or G-SLET (Gujarat State Eligibility Test)

Selection process for CHE GUJ Assistant Professor

The following are the selection procedures for CHEGUJ Adhyapak Sahayak Recruitment 2023:

Written exam

Interview

Document Validation

What is the salary of a CHE GUJ Assistant Professor?

The pay scale for CHEGUJ assistant professor is Rs. 40,176/-