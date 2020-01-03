CAT 2019 Result to be out soon - Download scorecard iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2019 Result - As per the media reports, CAT 2019 result is expected to be out on 6th January 2020 by IIM Kozhikode. The CAT 2019 result will be declared at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Last year, there were some technical glitches due to which candidates couldn’t view their CAT 2019 percentile. However, the CAT scorecard can also be downloaded from the website using the login ids available with the candidates. You can also download the CAT 2019 scorecard through the direct link provided below for your convenience.

Read on to find out more about the CAT 2019 result here:

How to download CAT 2019 Result?

As soon as the CAT Result is declared, follow these steps:

You will get a message from HP IIMCAT about your percentile in CAT based on your application number. This will automatically let you log in to the official CAT website and begin the CAT score card download process. After you have made it to the official CAT website, make sure to login with your registered CAT id and password as an existing user on the button “Download Score Card” Subsequently, you will be able to view and download your CAT score card. You must take a print out of the downloaded score card for future communication.

CAT 2019 aspirants were able to check their percentile by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2019 website i.e. iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Login to the portal using your ID and Password

Step 3: Right Click and select Inspect Source Code

Step 4: Press CTRL + F

Step 5: Type / Search ‘C Data’

Step 6: Your Percentile will be revealed

Although many MBA aspirants have claimed that they have been able to check their CAT 2019 percentile using this method, there is no official communication from IIM Kozhikode – the institute conducting the CAT 2019 exam.

Your expectation vs. the actual CAT score

Now, it’s time to compare the CAT score with your expectation. Please don’t panic even if you get a low score that won’t get you into the top IIMs. Check for other options, and find out the best MBA colleges based on the CAT score you have got. You will definitely find one. All the best!

A better CAT 2019 score

What if destiny smiles on you and fall on the bright side of CAT exam 2019? Suppose, you get 85 percentile in the CAT exam, but you were expecting 70 percentile. This is the case where your CAT score exceeded your expectation. Great news that is! In this situation, you will get a number of calls from best MBA colleges across India that accepts CAT score. Nevertheless, the need of the hour is to check whether you have applied to those colleges or not. Here are some of the best colleges that will give you admission based on your score in the range of 80 to 85 percentile.

If your CAT Score 2019 didn’t match your expectation

God forbid this shouldn’t happen; however, if your score didn’t match your expectation, you must not panic at all. Suppose, you expected a score in the range of 80 to 90 percentile, nevertheless, what you actually fetched was 72 percentile in the CAT Exam 2019. Don’t worry, as you still have a lot of options to explore and find a best college based on this score. Here’s a list of some of the best colleges that will give your admission even with a low score in CAT exam 2019.

Almost 2 Lakh candidates appeared in the CAT exam and are eagerly waiting for the judgment day that will seal their fate to a bright future. It is based on the CAT result; students will be able to think about their admission in top 5 IIMs or other best colleges accepting CAT score. This year, the number of test takers was more by 4000 as compared to last year’s CAT test takers.

Hope you get admission in your dream MBA College. In case, you want to have your say, please free to pen down your thoughts in the comment box below. Also, you can share this article across your circle to let your friends know about the upcoming CAT result and the best B-schools accepting low and high CAT scores.