CISF PST Admit Card 2026 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in soon: When and Where to Download Paramedical Staff Hall Ticket PDF

CISF PST Admit Card 2026: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is expected to soon release the admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round for the Paramedical Staff posts on its official website. The Authority is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification from September 14, 2026. All those candidates shortlisted for the PST and DV round are required to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link on its official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/.

CISF PST Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be conducting the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round for the Paramedical Staff posts from September 14, 2026 onwards. The authority has released a short notice according to which the CISF PST Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit CISF official website (https://www.cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in) regularly for further updates. Candidates will have to carry the Admit card with crucial documents as mentioned in the notification with them at the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round.