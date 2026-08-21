CISF PST Admit Card 2026 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in soon: When and Where to Download Paramedical Staff Hall Ticket PDF
CISF PST Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round for the Paramedical Staff posts on its official website. The PST and Document Verification will be held from September 14, 2026. Check all details here.
CISF PST Admit Card 2026: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is expected to soon release the admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round for the Paramedical Staff posts on its official website. The Authority is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification from September 14, 2026. All those candidates shortlisted for the PST and DV round are required to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link on its official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/.
CISF PST Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be conducting the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round for the Paramedical Staff posts from September 14, 2026 onwards. The authority has released a short notice according to which the CISF PST Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit CISF official website (https://www.cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in) regularly for further updates. Candidates will have to carry the Admit card with crucial documents as mentioned in the notification with them at the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round.
Read More
CISF PST Admit Card 2026 Overview
Earlier the CISF had launched the recruitment drive for medical-related posts including Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, and Lab Technician under the Paramedical Staff category. Candidates can check the details related to the exam date through the table given below-
|Key Point
|Details
|Recruitment Name
|CISF ASI Paramedical Recruitment 2026
|Conducting Body
|Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|Posts
|Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, Lab Technician
|Exam date
|From September 14, 2026 onwards
|Test Mode
|Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification schedule
|Job Location
|All India
|Salary
|Rs. 29,200 – Rs. 92,300 (Pay Level-5)
|Selection Process
|Written Exam, PST, Documentation, BVAT, Medical Test
Details Mentioned on CISF PST Admit Card 2026
Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification round for the Paramedical Staff posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.