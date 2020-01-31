CLAT 2020 – Exam Overview and Important Changes | Expert Speak | Amit Poddar

Common L aw Entrance Test (CLAT) which is considered as the father of all the law entrance exams in India is going to take place in the month of May 2020. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for CLAT with an aim to join the Indian judiciary system and undoubtedly CLAT exam is a gateway to top Law colleges of India. However, considering the recent ruckus about the changes introduced in the CLAT exam, several aspirants have raised queries and doubts regarding the expectations from them when exam preparation comes to light. In lieu of these doubts, we have with us an expert from TIME Institute, Mr. Amit Poddar who has considerable experience in the domain of Law. He shares the changes being introduced in the CLAT exam and will guide you to prepare strategically for the exam.

Aspirants caught up in the Board exams and CLAT preparation simultaneously are advised to read this article as all your queries will be resolved related to important changes in the CLAT 2020 exam:

CLAT 2020 - Analysis of old vs. new exam pattern

Mode of Exam

CLAT 2020 is currently conduced in offline mode for the aspirants. Earlier, CMAT exam was conducted in online mode. This is one of the major changes that you need to practice.

No. of sections

Overall the no. of section in the exam has been reduced. Earlier, there were English, General Awareness, General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Reasoning, and Math section in the exam. However, this year, there is news that legal aptitude section will be removed. This section was considered tough by the candidates because it comprised of all the laws, torts, sections and acts which required strenuous effort on the part of candidates for preparation.

No. of questions

Earlier in the CLAT exam, there were 200 questions that were to be answered. From this year onwards, candidates can take a sigh of relief as the no. of questions to be asked in the exam have also been reduced. From 200 questions, there will not be 120-150 questions expected this year. This is a drastic fall in the total no. of questions in CLAT 2020.

Previous years' CLAT Exam Pattern Current CLAT Exam Pattern Online Entrance Exam (Computer based) Offline Entrance Exam (paper and pen based) Sections - English, General Awareness, General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Reasoning, and Maths Expected to Reduce a few sections No. of questions in each sections will also be reduced No. of questions - 200 questions No. of questions - 120 - 150 questions expected

CLAT 2020 - Changes introduced in other areas

In the Legal Aptitude Section of CLAT Exam, questions from few topics are expected to be removed, such as:-

Law

Criminal Law

Contracts

Sections

Comprehension based questions

As per the expert advice, comprehension based questions are expected in very section. Aspirants can expect comprehension based questions in the Verbal ability section, Quantitative aptitude section, and Reasoning section as well.

Action plan - Pick study material that carries comprehension based questions from each section.

Inference based questions

Inference based questions are also expected in CLAT 2020. Inference means something that supports the passage, or a conclusion that can be driven from the claims.

Action plan - Aspirants are advised to prepare for questions based on critical reasoning, analytical reasoning, conclusion-based reasoning.

Changes in GK section

Questions from the static GK section won't be asked this year. Plan and prepare for the current affairs. As the trend suggests, earlier also 50 per cent to 70 per cent of the questions from the GK section were based on current affairs, however, this year, students need not mug up the static GK questions. It is a tedious job to cram the questions based on facts.

Action plan - Read newspaper and magazine of last one year to stay updated with the current affairs. Go through all the important happenings and events that took placed in the last 1 year.

Success Mantra for CLAT 2020 Aspirants

"Be aware of all the changes, know about it, plan well and do your exam with your 10 per cent caliber"

