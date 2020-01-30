CMAT 2020 Question Paper and Response Sheet available for download

National Testing Agency (NTA), the official Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam conducting body has released question paper and response sheet for the candidates who appeared in the exam on 28th January 2020. The CMAT exam was conducted in a single session during morning slot from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Followed by the exam, NTA issued candidate's response sheet on 29th January at the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. You can click on the direct link provided below to download your CMAT question paper and response sheet.

CMAT 2020 Question Paper and Response Sheet - Download Now

As per the official data provided by NTA, 74486 candidates registered for the CMAT 2020 exam. The exam was conducted at 245 test centres in 104 Cities across 30 States/UTs of India. The CMAT question paper and response sheet window shall remain open till 2nd February 2020 (5:00pm). Therefore, all the candidates are advised to download the sheet before the aforementioned date and time. Post the CMAT response sheet, NTA will release CMAT answer sheet so that candidates can match their performance in the exam with the standard answers.

Find out how to check and download CMAT 2020 Question Paper and Response Sheet here:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “View Question Paper” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you click on this option, you can either login using your "Application no. and password" or "Application no. and date of birth".

Step 4: CMAT 2020 question paper tab is provided at the bottom. Once you click on that option CMAT Question paper along with responses will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the CMAT question paper and response sheet for future reference before 2nd Feb 2020.

CMAT 2020 Answer Sheet

The CMAT 2020 answer key is expected to come in the first week of February. The CMAT answer key helps candidates analyse their performance in the exam. In addition, NTA also allows the candidates to challenge the CMAT answer key. For each objection raise by the candidates, a fee of Rs. 1000/- per question (non-refundable) is chargeable.

CMAT 2020 - Brief Overview

NTA conducts CMAT MBA entrance exam once a year for the candidates vying for admission in the top B-schools of India. Here is all what you need to know about Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) Exam

CMAT 2020 Overview CMAT Exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) CMAT Exam Date 28th January 2020 CMAT Exam mode Online (Computer-based) CMAT Official website cmat.nta.nic.in CMAT Result 7th February 2020

For more updates about MBA entrance exams, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!