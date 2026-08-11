Coal India Limited MT Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule & Shift Timing Here
The CIL MT Exam Date 2026 has been officially released by Coal India Limited. Candidates who applied for this recruitment can now check their exam date in this article. The MT CBT exam is scheduled to be held on 24 August 2026.
Key Points
- The CIL MT exam is scheduled for 24th August 2026, from 9 AM to 12 PM, in online mode.
- Admit cards will be issued on 21st August 2026; city intimation slips were released on 11th August 2026.
- A total of 660 Management Trainee vacancies are open for 1,29,870 registered candidates.
Coal India Limited MT Exam Date 2026: Coal India Limited has released the CIL Management Trainee (MT) exam date 2026 on its official website and through email. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can check their registered email for updates. The CIL MT exam will be held on 24th August 2026 in online computer-based mode across various exam centres. A total of 660 vacancies are open for the Management Trainee post, and 1,29,870 candidates have registered for this exam. The city intimation slip was released on 11th August 2026, and the admit card will be issued on 21st August 2026. Candidates should check all exam details carefully before appearing.
Coal India Limited MT Exam 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the Coal India Limited MT exam 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Coal India Limited (CIL)
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Advertisement No.
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03/2026
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Post Name
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Management Trainee (MT)
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Total Vacancies
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660
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Exam Mode
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Computer-based Mode
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Exam Date 2026
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24th August 2026
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Exam Shift Timing
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9 AM to 12 PM
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City Intimation Slip Date
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11 August 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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21 August 2026
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Total Candidates Registered
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1,29,870
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Official Website
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coalindia.in
Coal India Limited MT Exam Date 2026
Coal India Limited has announced the Management Trainee exam date through email to registered candidates. The CIL MT exam will be held on 24th August 2026, from 9 AM to 12 Noon, in online computer-based mode across various exam centres in India.
The exam will have two papers, with 100 questions in each paper. Candidates who registered for the recruitment process will get their admit card on 21st August 2026. Applicants are advised to keep checking their registered email ID regularly for updates on the exam date and city intimation slip.
Coal India Limited MT Exam Schedule 2026
The CIL MT exam will be conducted on 24th August 2026, from 9 AM to 12 Noon, in online computer-based mode. A total of 660 vacancies are open for the Management Trainee post across three streams: Civil, Mechanical, and System. Out of 1,29,870 registered candidates, 48,414 applied for Civil, 38,778 for Mechanical, and 42,678 for System. Check the complete Exam schedule in the table given below:
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Exam Date
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Exam Shift
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Exam Duration
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24 August 2026
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Single Shift
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9 AM to 12 PM
Coal India Limited MT City Slip 2026
Coal India Limited released the CIL MT city intimation slip on 11th August 2026. Candidates need to check their registered email inbox to view the slip.The city intimation slip carries details such as the exam date, exam city, and shift timing. The admit card will be released separately by the exam authority.
Coal India Limited MT Admit Card 2026
Coal India Limited will release the admit card for registered candidates on 21st August 2026, four days before the exam. Candidates need to download it from the login window using their user ID and password. The admit card will carry the candidate's personal details, exam date, exam centre, and exam day guidelines. Candidates must carry the admit card along with one valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Applicants are advised to keep the admit card safe until the recruitment process ends.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com