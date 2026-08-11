Coal India Limited MT Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule & Shift Timing Here

Key Points The CIL MT exam is scheduled for 24th August 2026, from 9 AM to 12 PM, in online mode.

Admit cards will be issued on 21st August 2026; city intimation slips were released on 11th August 2026.

A total of 660 Management Trainee vacancies are open for 1,29,870 registered candidates.

Coal India Limited MT Exam Date 2026: Coal India Limited has released the CIL Management Trainee (MT) exam date 2026 on its official website and through email. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can check their registered email for updates. The CIL MT exam will be held on 24th August 2026 in online computer-based mode across various exam centres. A total of 660 vacancies are open for the Management Trainee post, and 1,29,870 candidates have registered for this exam. The city intimation slip was released on 11th August 2026, and the admit card will be issued on 21st August 2026. Candidates should check all exam details carefully before appearing. Coal India Limited MT Exam 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the Coal India Limited MT exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Coal India Limited (CIL) Advertisement No. 03/2026 Post Name Management Trainee (MT) Total Vacancies 660 Exam Mode Computer-based Mode Exam Date 2026 24th August 2026 Exam Shift Timing 9 AM to 12 PM City Intimation Slip Date 11 August 2026 Admit Card Release Date 21 August 2026 Total Candidates Registered 1,29,870 Official Website coalindia.in Coal India Limited MT Exam Date 2026 Coal India Limited has announced the Management Trainee exam date through email to registered candidates. The CIL MT exam will be held on 24th August 2026, from 9 AM to 12 Noon, in online computer-based mode across various exam centres in India. The exam will have two papers, with 100 questions in each paper. Candidates who registered for the recruitment process will get their admit card on 21st August 2026. Applicants are advised to keep checking their registered email ID regularly for updates on the exam date and city intimation slip.

Coal India Limited MT Exam Schedule 2026 The CIL MT exam will be conducted on 24th August 2026, from 9 AM to 12 Noon, in online computer-based mode. A total of 660 vacancies are open for the Management Trainee post across three streams: Civil, Mechanical, and System. Out of 1,29,870 registered candidates, 48,414 applied for Civil, 38,778 for Mechanical, and 42,678 for System. Check the complete Exam schedule in the table given below: Exam Date Exam Shift Exam Duration 24 August 2026 Single Shift 9 AM to 12 PM Coal India Limited MT City Slip 2026 Coal India Limited released the CIL MT city intimation slip on 11th August 2026. Candidates need to check their registered email inbox to view the slip.The city intimation slip carries details such as the exam date, exam city, and shift timing. The admit card will be released separately by the exam authority.