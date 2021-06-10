Coast Guard Asst Commandant (SRD) 02/2021 Result Released, Check Roll Number Wise ICG Result PDF Here

Coast Guard Asst Commandant (SRD) 02/2021 Result: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of Assistant Commandant (SRD) against the advertisement number 02/2021 on its website. All those who appeared in the Coast Guard Asst Commandant (SRD) 02/2021 Exam can now download roll number wise result through the official website of ICG.i.e.indiancoastguard.nic.in.

All selected candidates are required to prepare documents for joining as per instructions available on the website. Candidates are required to report at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala on 28 June 2021 failing which the candidature will not be considered. Joining letters are being issued accordingly by speed post.

All shortlisted candidates are required to confirm their willingness to join Indian Coast by 14 June by 1800 hrs and the acknowledgement of joining letter by 16 June 2021 by email on dte-rect@indiancoastguard.nic.in.

Further, the board has released the list of the candidates whose appeal/review medicals/receipt of medical documents are pending. All those are required to complete their documents and ensure that medical documents reach the Directorate of Recruitment, Noida by 16 June 2021 failing which their candidature will not be considered. Those who will clear in the document session will get their joining letter on 18 June 2021.

If any shortlisted candidate unable to join and medically unfit, then the joining letters will be allotted to the waiting list candidates. The waitlist of the candidates has been uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to go through the result thoroughly and complete their recruitment process.

Moreover, The review medical/appeal of the candidates whose documents are pending and on waitlist to confirm the willingness to join indian coast guard by 20 June 2021 and the acknowledgement of the joining letter by 22 June 2021 by email on dte-rect@indiancoastguard.nic.in.

How to download Coast Guard Asst Commandant (SRD) 02/2021 Result?

Visit the official Website.i.e. https://www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on ‘SELECT LIST AND JOINING INSTRUCTIONS FOR ASSISTANT COMMANDANT 02/2021 (SRD) BATCH ARE AVAILABLE IN DOWNLOAD MENU’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Coast Guard Asst Commandant (SRD) 02/2021 Result and save it for future reference.

