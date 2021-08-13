Coast Guard Yantrik Navik Result 2021 OUT, Check ICG Yantrik 02/2021 Batch Stage 2 Merit List & Marks Here

Coast Guard Yantrik Navik Result 2021: Indian Coast Guard has released the result for the exam (Stage 2) for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik on its website. All those who appeared in the Indian Navy Coast Guard Navik & Yantrik Result Batch 02/2021 Online Stage 2 CBT can now download their result through the official website of ICG.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The written exam for Indian Navy Coast Guard Navik & Yantrik Result Batch 02/2021 Stage 2 was held from 29 June to 3 July 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can check the result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICG.i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on the Indian Coast Guard Result 2021 link available on the home page. Enter your email id, password, captcha code and click on the submit button. The Coast Guard Yantrik Navik Result 2021 will be displayed. Download Coast Guard Yantrik Navik Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

According to ICG – CGEPT (02/2021) Result Guidelines, if you are shortlisted for stage 3, your marks will not be displayed. If you have not qualified, in stage 2, your marks will be displayed along with the cutoff of the candidate’s category for Stage-III. If you were absent in the exam, it will shows ‘You were absent for Stage II Online Examination of ICG CGEPT 02/2021’.

The list of the candidates with document deficiency is also uploaded on the official website. The candidates can directly check Coast Guard Yantrik Navik Result 2021 and document deficiency list by clicking on the above link.

