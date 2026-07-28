COMEDK Round 1 Cutoff 2026 Released: College-Wise & Branch-Wise Closing Rank

COMEDK Round 1 Cutoff 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks on its official website, comedk.org.

Candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can now check the closing rank for all the participating institutes in Karnataka. The COMEDK cutoff dataset covers both General Merit (GM) and Hyderabad-Karnataka Region (KKR) seat categories across undergraduate B.Tech specialisations.

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COMEDK Result 2026

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Cutoff: Key Highlights

As per the data released by COMEDK, RV College of Engineering (RVCE) has closed the Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) at General Merit Rank (GMR) of 228. Check the table below for key highlights