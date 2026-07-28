COMEDK Round 1 Cutoff 2026 Released: College-Wise & Branch-Wise Closing Rank
The COMEDK 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks for engineering colleges across Karnataka have been released on comedk.org. The data contains general merit and KKR seat categories for various specialisations. After allotment, candidates must choose to freeze, upgrade, or reject their seats on the official website to continue counselling.
COMEDK Round 1 Cutoff 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks on its official website, comedk.org.
Candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can now check the closing rank for all the participating institutes in Karnataka. The COMEDK cutoff dataset covers both General Merit (GM) and Hyderabad-Karnataka Region (KKR) seat categories across undergraduate B.Tech specialisations.
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COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Cutoff: Key Highlights
As per the data released by COMEDK, RV College of Engineering (RVCE) has closed the Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) at General Merit Rank (GMR) of 228. Check the table below for key highlights
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Exam Name
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COMEDK UGET 2026
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Conducting Body
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Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka
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Counseling Round
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Round 1 Allotment & Cutoff Ranks
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Categories Covered
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General Merit (GM) & Hyderabad-Karnataka Region (KKR)
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Top CSE Closing Rank
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Rank 228 (RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru)
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Official Website
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comedk.org
COMEDK Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Top 10 Engineering Colleges for CSE
Below we have provided the top 10 institutions based on their Round 1 general merit closing ranks for computer science & engineering, along with the respective KKR category cutoffs
RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru (Code: E095)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 228
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 1,158
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru (Code: E077)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 688
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 3,699
BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru (Code: E027)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 2,157
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 5,412
Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru (Code: E058)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 3,377
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 12,410
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru (Code: E040)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 3,526
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 9,842
JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru (Code: E061)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 4,228
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 14,520
Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT), Bengaluru (Code: E019)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 5,245
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 15,230
R V Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru (Code: E198)
General Merit Cutoff: Rank 8,621
KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 21,450
P.E.S. College of Engineering, Mandya (Code: E089)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 8,640
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 22,100
BMS Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru (Code: E028)
- General Merit Cutoff: Rank 9,441
- KKR Category Cutoff: Rank 24,110
College-Wise Branch COMEDK Cutoff 2026 for Top Institutes
As per the recent data released by COMEDK, the top institute are RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Bengaluru; M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), Bengaluru; etc. Candidates can check the detailed cutoff below.
1. RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Bengaluru
CS - Computer Science & Engineering: GM - 228 & KKR - 1,158
CI - CSE (AI & Machine Learning): GM - 359 & KKR - 1,596
CD - CSE (Data Science): GM - 379 & KKR - 1,964
CY - CSE (Cyber Security): GM - 412 & KKR - 2,776
EC - Electronics & Communication Engineering: GM - 538 & KKR - 2,219
ET - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: GM - 658 & KKR - 4,582
EE - Electrical & Electronics Engineering: GM - 814 & KKR - 8,944
ME - Mechanical Engineering: GM - 2,742 & KKR - 19,281
2. M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), Bengaluru
CS - Computer Science & Engineering: GM - 688 & KKR - 3,699
CI - CSE (AI & Machine Learning): GM - 893 & KKR - 4,382
CY - CSE (Cyber Security): GM - 1,130 & KKR - 6,016
AI - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: GM - 1,187 & KKR - 5,386
AD - Artificial Intelligence & Data Science: GM - 1,283 & KKR - 6,008
IS - Information Science & Engineering: GM - 1,441 & KKR - 5,330
EC - Electronics & Communication Engineering: GM - 1,502 & KKR - 5,493
What Next After COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 must complete their counselling process by logging on to the candidate portal and by choosing one of four options:
- Accept & Freeze: Confirm allotted seat, pay tuition fees, and exit further counselling rounds.
- Accept & Upgrade: Retain the current seat while entering the Round 2 option entry for higher preference choices.
- Reject & Upgrade: Decline the current seat and proceed directly to Round 2 choice filling.
- Reject & Exit: Decline the current allotment and exit the counselling process completely.
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