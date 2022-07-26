Compassionate Appointment: A 10 months Old Got Job in Indian Railways

Compassionate Appointment: A 10-month-old baby girl for the first time in Indian History got a job in Indian Railways. Check the Details Below.

Compassionate Appointment: Compassionate Appointment is a scheme launched by the government of India to provide jobs to the dependent family member of the deceased. A compassionate appointment is given in case of the death of the mother or father. The appointment is subject to the stipulation that only one compassionate appointment will be available either on the death of the husband or wife whichever event occurs first.

Talking about the Indian Railways, the appointments on Compassionate grounds are offered to the dependents of regular railway employees who died in the course of duty or in harness. Also, the job is officered to those whose family member is retired on medical grounds or are medically incapacitated/decategorised.

The motive of this programme is to provide financial assistance to the dependent.

General, the appointment of the people on compassionate grounds should be made within a period of five years from the date of occurrence of the event. However, this period of five years may be relaxed by the Director General, RDSO under some conditions.

On 04 July 2022, for the first time ever, a 10-month-old baby girl has been given a compassionate appointment in Indian Railways by the national carrier. The baby lost her parents in a road accident in Chhattisgarh. Under the scheme, the girl can start her job when she turned to 18, as per PTI Reports. Personnel Department of SECR, Raipur Railway Division has taken the girl’s fingerprints to mark an official registration in the railway records. The father of the child, Rajendra Kumar, was working as an assistant at a railway yard in Bhilai.