Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Driver Posts

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Recruitment 2020: The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) has invited applications for the post of Driver on temporary basis at Akola Location . Eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 13 May 2020.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Date - 13 May 2020 (Wednesday)

Time - 11 AM

Venue - General Manager,The Cotton Corporation of India Ltd.,Parasker Towers,1stFloor Viddya Nagar,Akola-444 001(MS)

Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Driver Vacancy Details

Temporary Driver - 01 Post

Salary:

Rs.17000/- per month (subject to all statutory deduction) all inclusive

Eligibility Criteria for Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Driver Job

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 8th class passed

Candidate should be residing at Akola

Upper Age Limit:

40 Years

How to Apply for Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Driver Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates fulfilling the criteria mentioned may obtain the application from CCI website www.cotcorp.org.in. Application form duly filled in must be accompanied by self-attested copies of Proof of date of Birth, Mark Sheets of education, Caste Certificate issued by Empowered Authority and LMV (Car) Driving License issued by empowered authority.

The interested Candidate can come for Walk in Interview at The Cotton Corporation of India Ltd.,Parasker Towers,1stFloor Viddya Nagar,Akola-444 001(MS) on 13 May 2020 at 11 AM.