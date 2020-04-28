COVID-19 Pandemic couldn’t impede the pace of Teaching – Learning at United Group of Institutions

Amid this war like situation of lockdown and Social Distancing, faculty members and students of United Group of Institutions once again exemplified their victory over the adversity with the best usage of virtual learning and instructional technologies and platforms.

United Group is one of the leading educational organizations that has easily and swiftly adapted to the digital transformation which is in fact the need of the hour. The uniqueness of this digital learning and assessment process at United lies in its well defined strategy uniformly adopted by all the faculty members across all the institutions under single umbrella of United Group of Institutions with proper scheduling of classes on tested and approved platforms such as Whiteboard.myperfectice.com for live classrooms, Google Classrooms for sharing teaching learning material and assignments, lecture videos by faculty members followed by Doubt clearing sessions on Google Meet and Webex etc. For practical and lab practices Virtual Labs are also being conducted for important experiments and labs.

The dynamic and aggressive approach of effective and impressive online teaching and mentoring as shown by teaching fraternity has been commendable and successful in engaging students with zero academic loss. United has set a benchmark by ensuring more than 85% attendance of students in all the live classrooms; more than 90% students being able to access all video lectures and 100% subject-content sharing by the faculty members along with the assignment submission by the students.

“We have continued with our placement preparation and career services apart from the training programs that are in sync with the online regular academics. Although in alignment with Industry 4.0, latest hiring trends, and United’s unique ‘Employability Skills Enhancement Program’ we have had 1200 outstanding placements in more than 100 companies till prelockdown period, we are still continuing with Online Recruitment and Interviews based on companies requirements and plans for our still unplaced 2020 batch students while for 2021 batch Pre-Placement Interviews , Training Sessions and Mock tests are regularly going on”, says Dr. Divya Bartaria, Head Corporate Relations, United Group of Institutions, Prayagraj.

By adapting to this difficult phase of COVID-19 crisis and by embracing the skillful technology and modern tools, United family has emerged out with such an immersive learning environment that would certainly keep all the Unitians ahead of this hard time and would come out stronger of this hardships.

