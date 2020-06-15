COVID-19 Recruitment Drive: NHM Maharashtra Hiring 684 DEO, Physician and Other Posts in Nasik & Buldana

COVID-19 Recruitment Drive: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Officer, Physician, MO, Pharmacist, Block Facilitator, ECG Technician, Hospital Manager in Nasik & Buldana. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the submission date of application.
A total of 684 vacancies have been notified under National Health Mission, Maharashtra out of which 651 vacancies are notified in Nashik and 32 in Buldana. Candidates can check this article to the location wise important dates, vacancy segregation, eligibility criteria, selection criteria and all essential details of the application procedure that a candidate need to know to apply on aforesaid posts. Let’s have a look.
Important Dates
- Last date of application submission for NHM Nasik Recruitment 2020: 19 June 2020
- Last date for submission of application for NHM Buldana Recruitment 2020: 26 June 2020
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Nashik
- Physician - 5 Posts
- Medical Officer - 24 Posts
- Medical Officer Ayush - 139 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 324 Posts
- X-Ray Technician - 9 Posts
- ECG Technician - 16 Posts
- Lab Technician - 42 Posts
- Pharmacist - 50 Posts
- Hospital Manager - 20 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 22 Posts
Buldana
- Medical Officer - 7 Posts
- MO RBSK, LMO RBSK, MO Ayush - 12 Posts
- Pharmacist - 5 Posts
- Psychiatric Social Worker - 1 Post
- Dialysis Technician - 3 Posts
- Programme Assistants, Block Sickle Cell Assistants - 3 Posts
- Block Facilitator (Female) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for MO, Dialysis Technician, Pharmacist and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
Nashik
- Physician - MD Medicine.
- Medical Officer - MBBS.
- Medical Officer Ayush - BAMS/BUMS.
- Staff Nurse -B.Sc. Nursing/GNM.
- X-Ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician.
- ECG Technician - B.Sc. With Physics/Chemistry/Biology and Experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year.
- Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT from a recognized University.
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm
- Hospital Manager - MBA (Health Care/Health Administration)/MPH/MHA.
- Data Entry Operator - Any Graduate with Typing Skill Marathi - 30 Wpm, English 40 WPM with MSCIT.
Buldana
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- MO RBSK, LMO RBSK - BAMS
- MO Ayush - BUMS/BAMS
- Pharmacist - B Pharma/D Pharma
- Psychiatric Social Worker - MPhil/PSW
- Dialysis Technician - 10+ 2 with Science and Diploma or Certificate Course in Dialysis Technician.
- Programme Assistants, Block Sickle Cell Assistants, Block Facilitator (Female) - Any Graduate with Typing Skill Marathi - 30 Wpm, English 40 WPM with MSCIT.
Download Official NHM Nashik Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
Download Official NHM Buldana Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at the official website of NHM Maharashtra on or before the last date of online application submission. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for their reference.
