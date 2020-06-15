COVID-19 Recruitment Drive: NHM Maharashtra Hiring 684 DEO, Physician and Other Posts in Nasik & Buldana

COVID-19 Recruitment Drive: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Officer, Physician, MO, Pharmacist, Block Facilitator, ECG Technician, Hospital Manager in Nasik & Buldana. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the submission date of application.

A total of 684 vacancies have been notified under National Health Mission, Maharashtra out of which 651 vacancies are notified in Nashik and 32 in Buldana. Candidates can check this article to the location wise important dates, vacancy segregation, eligibility criteria, selection criteria and all essential details of the application procedure that a candidate need to know to apply on aforesaid posts. Let’s have a look.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission for NHM Nasik Recruitment 2020: 19 June 2020

Last date for submission of application for NHM Buldana Recruitment 2020: 26 June 2020

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Nashik

Physician - 5 Posts

Medical Officer - 24 Posts

Medical Officer Ayush - 139 Posts

Staff Nurse - 324 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 9 Posts

ECG Technician - 16 Posts

Lab Technician - 42 Posts

Pharmacist - 50 Posts

Hospital Manager - 20 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 22 Posts

Buldana

Medical Officer - 7 Posts

MO RBSK, LMO RBSK, MO Ayush - 12 Posts

Pharmacist - 5 Posts

Psychiatric Social Worker - 1 Post

Dialysis Technician - 3 Posts

Programme Assistants, Block Sickle Cell Assistants - 3 Posts

Block Facilitator (Female) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for MO, Dialysis Technician, Pharmacist and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nashik

Physician - MD Medicine.

Medical Officer - MBBS.

Medical Officer Ayush - BAMS/BUMS.

Staff Nurse -B.Sc. Nursing/GNM.

X-Ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician.

ECG Technician - B.Sc. With Physics/Chemistry/Biology and Experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year.

Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT from a recognized University.

Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm

Hospital Manager - MBA (Health Care/Health Administration)/MPH/MHA.

Data Entry Operator - Any Graduate with Typing Skill Marathi - 30 Wpm, English 40 WPM with MSCIT.

Buldana

Medical Officer - MBBS

MO RBSK, LMO RBSK - BAMS

MO Ayush - BUMS/BAMS

Pharmacist - B Pharma/D Pharma

Psychiatric Social Worker - MPhil/PSW

Dialysis Technician - 10+ 2 with Science and Diploma or Certificate Course in Dialysis Technician.

Programme Assistants, Block Sickle Cell Assistants, Block Facilitator (Female) - Any Graduate with Typing Skill Marathi - 30 Wpm, English 40 WPM with MSCIT.

Download Official NHM Nashik Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Download Official NHM Buldana Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at the official website of NHM Maharashtra on or before the last date of online application submission. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for their reference.

