CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Across Country: Online Applications Begins from 19 November

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Consultant A, Consultant B & Consultant A/B Across Country against the advertisement number 03/NCAP/2020 Admin. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 December 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 19 November 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 26 December 2020
CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Consultant A - 3 Posts
- Consultant B - 4 Posts
- Consultant A/B- 8 Posts
CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science/Engineering/Management or Bachelors Degree in Environmental/Civil Engineering from a recognized University.
CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40/45 years
Download CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Consultant A - Rs. 60,000/-
- Consultant B - Rs. 80,000/-
How to apply for CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA and accommodation shall be provided for attending the Interview.
