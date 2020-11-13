CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Across Country: Online Applications Begins from 19 November

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Consultant A, Consultant B & Consultant A/B Across Country against the advertisement number 03/NCAP/2020 Admin. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 December 2020.

Advertisement number 03/NCAP/2020 Admin ®

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 19 November 2020

Last date for submission of application: 26 December 2020

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Consultant A - 3 Posts

Consultant B - 4 Posts

Consultant A/B- 8 Posts

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science/Engineering/Management or Bachelors Degree in Environmental/Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40/45 years

Download CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020 Salary

Consultant A - Rs. 60,000/-

Consultant B - Rs. 80,000/-

How to apply for CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA and accommodation shall be provided for attending the Interview.

Latest Government Jobs:

NBCC Recruitment 2020 for 100 Engineer Posts, Apply Online @nbccindia.com

IFFCO Recruitment 2020 for Attdt. Operator & Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply by 22 Nov

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC) Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 19 Senior Resident Posts

SSSB Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply for 46 Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer Posts, Salary Rs. 35,400