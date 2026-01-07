CPCT Admit Card 2026 at cpct.mp.gov.in soon, Download Jan 16 to 18 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

CPCT Admit Card 2026: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology is expected to release the admit card for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) exam shortly. The written exam for the skill test/trade test scheduled to be held on January 16, 17 and 18, 2026 across the state. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in.

CPCT Admit Card 2025 Download

The skill test/trade test scheduled to be held on January 16, 17 and 18, 2026. All those candidates applied successfully for the above skill test round exam can check the details regarding the exam on their CPCT Call Letter.