CPCT Admit Card 2026 at cpct.mp.gov.in soon, Download Jan 16 to 18 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

CPCT Admit Card 2026: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology is expected to release the admit card for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) exam shortly. The written exam for the skill test/trade test scheduled to be held on January 16, 17 and 18, 2026 across the state. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in.
CPCT Admit Card 2025 Download
The skill test/trade test scheduled to be held on January 16, 17 and 18, 2026. All those candidates applied successfully for the above skill test round exam can check the details regarding the exam on their CPCT Call Letter.
|CPCT Admit Card 2025
|Download Link (Active Soon)
CPCT Admit Card 2026 Overview
The detailed informations about the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) admit cardis summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology .
|Institution
|Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology
|Post Name
|Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) admit card
|Exam Date
|January 16, 17 and 18, 2026
|Admit card status
|Soon
|Official Website
|https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in//
How to Download CPCT Admit Card 2026?
The candidates can follow the given steps in order to download CPCT Admit Card from the official website.
- Go to CPCT Official Website https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in
- Click on ‘Admit Cards Scheduled on "January 16, 17 and 18, 2026" Click Here to Download.
- Enter the Registration Number (Username) and Password (Circled in Red) to log in, then click on Login button
- Click on the link which will provide you with an admit card in a new window.
- On click of the Search button, a grid will be displayed below which will show the available Admit
- Card/Hall Ticket for the candidate with a Download button
- Download MP CPCT Admit Card and save the same for future reference.
CPCT Exam 2026: What Is The Validity of the CPCT Score Card?
Candidates appearing in the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) for the skill test/trade test scheduled on January 16, 17 and 18, 2026 should note that the CPCT score card is valid for Seven years from the date of issue of the score card. Candidates awarded with the CPCT Score Card can use the validity of the certificate for applying in various government jobs released by different departments across the state.
