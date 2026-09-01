CPCT Admit Card 2026 Out at cpct.mp.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Available Here

CPCT Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT) has uploaded the CPCT Admit Card 2026 download link for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT).The written exam for the computer skill test is scheduled on September 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th, 2026 across the state. All those candidates applied successfully for the above written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in. CPCT Admit Card 2026 Download Link To download the CPCT Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in. You can download the same directly through the link given below- CPCT Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

CPCT Skill Test 2026 Schedule Changed, Check Details As per the short notice released, candidates appearing in the exam should note that the reporting time, gate closing time, exam start and end time have been changed for the test and all the candidates are requested to carefully check the time mentioned on their Admit Card for revised timings and reach the exam centre accordingly. CPCT Skill Test 2026 Candidates appearing in the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) are advised to check the details of the CPCT Exam Schedule for all Candidates (with Break time) in Minutes as given on the official website. Candidates can check the number of MCQs, Break time, Mock English Typing, Actual English Typing, Mock Hindi Typing, Break time schedule details for smooth examination. You can check detials of the scheudle given below-