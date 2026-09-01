CPCT Admit Card 2026 Out at cpct.mp.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Available Here
CPCT Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT) for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT).The written exam is scheduled on September 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th, 2026. Check all details here.
CPCT Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT) has uploaded the CPCT Admit Card 2026 download link for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT).The written exam for the computer skill test is scheduled on September 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th, 2026 across the state. All those candidates applied successfully for the above written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in.
CPCT Admit Card 2026 Download Link
To download the CPCT Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|CPCT Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
CPCT Skill Test 2026 Schedule Changed, Check Details
As per the short notice released, candidates appearing in the exam should note that the reporting time, gate closing time, exam start and end time have been changed for the test and all the candidates are requested to carefully check the time mentioned on their Admit Card for revised timings and reach the exam centre accordingly.
CPCT Skill Test 2026
Candidates appearing in the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) are advised to check the details of the CPCT Exam Schedule for all Candidates (with Break time) in Minutes as given on the official website. Candidates can check the number of MCQs, Break time, Mock English Typing, Actual English Typing, Mock Hindi Typing, Break time schedule details for smooth examination. You can check detials of the scheudle given below-
How to Download CPCT Admit Card 2026 ?
The candidates can download the CPCT Admit Card 2026 for the exam scheduled on September 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th, 2026 from the website of the official website after using their login credenteials. The steps to download the call letter are provided here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology-cpct.mp.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download the Admission Letter for Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your login details to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Download CPCT Admit Card 2026 and save the same for future reference.
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