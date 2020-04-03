CRPF 2020 GD Constable Exam Not Postponed Yet: Candidates waiting for New Admit Card & Exam Dates

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Written Exam has been scheduled on 19th April 2020. Till now, CRPF has not notified that it will postpone the Exam Dates due to COVID-19 Outbreak in India. Candidates are expecting the exam to get postponed and are waiting for the New Admit Card Release & Exam Dates.

The post of Head Constable (HC) Ground Duty (GD) in CRPF can be a great govern job opportunity for those candidates who aspire to join the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Eligible male and female candidates applied 1412 vacancies including General Duty/ Bugler/ Mali/ Painter. CRPF will recruit the male & female constables through the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE).

Check CRPF 2020 GD Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

The posts of Head Constable (GD) LDCE in CRPF are temporary but likely to become permanent in accordance with the guidelines of the Government. Below are the important dates for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment Process:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Important Dates Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date 7th February 2020 Offline Application Closing Date 6th March 2020 Written Exam 19th April 2020

Check CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Written Test Exam Pattern

CRPF will conduct the written test in offline mode and will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions. The paper will be set in both English & Hindi Language. Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt 160 questions of 1 mark each. The question paper will be of 10+2 pass standard.

Below is the exam pattern of CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Written Exam Subjects Number of Questions/ Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General/ OBC SC/ ST General Intelligence, Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability 60 Marks 45% 40% Professional Knowledge 70 Marks 45% 40% Language Comprehension and Communication Skill 30 Marks 45% 40% Total 160 Marks 50% 55%

The CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE will consist of 5 phases – 1) Written Test OMR Based in MCQ Format, 2) Physical Standard Test (PST), 3) Physical Efficiency Test (PET), 4) Checking of Testimonial and 5) Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & final Selection.

CRPF will prepare the final merit list after conducting Detailed Medical examination of those candidates who come out successful in the written, PST, PET & Scrutiny of testimonials/records. Also after completion of Medical examination, merit list in each category namely General (UR) and SC/ ST will be drawn separately as per existing instructions on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in the written test, weightage for above 4 years of service in the rank of CT, Good grading in Courses and Sports achievements.

Aggregate marks for drawal of merit will be 220 Marks (160+20 +20+20). No waiting list of successful candidates will be kept and the shortfall vacancies will be tilled through promotion. A list of finally selected candidates will be uploaded on CRPF website. The selected candidates will have to go undergo a separate LDCE course and will be put on probation for 2 years.