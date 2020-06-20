CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card for 11880 Posts Out @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Bihar Police PET (Physical Test) Admit Card, Exam on 15 July

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card for 11880 Posts: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has uploaded the admit card of PET (Physical Test) for the post of Constable, against advertisement number (02/2019). All such candidates who have passed in Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 can download the CSBC Constable PET Admit Card, tomorrow i.e. on 21 June at 12 AM, from official website of CSBC i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in. However, Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card Link is also given below.

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card Download Link

As per CBSC Constable PET Notice, Bihar Constable PET will be conducted on 15 July 2020 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School, Gardanibagh,Patna, Patna - 800002 India. Candidates shall be asked to participate in Race, Long Jump and Shot Put Games. CSBC Bihar PET is of 100 marks. Out of total of marks 50 marks shall be allotted for Race and 25 marks for Long Jump and Shot Put.The candidates are also required to carry the essential documents (given in the pdf link below) at the PET centre.

Bihar Police Constable PET Notice

After the conduct of CSBC PET, a combined merit list shall be prepared by the board.

As per the notice, the candidates are unable to download the admit card, due to any reason, can get Bihar Police Constable PET Duplicate Admit Card from the office of Central Selection Board between on 13 and 15 July 2020 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card ?

Visit CSBC official website - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2019) ” Click on ‘Download Constable Driver (02/2019) Physical Test Admit Card Enter your details and click on ‘Submit’ button Download Bihar Physical Test Admit Card for Constable

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 was held on 12 Jan and 08 March to fill up 11880 vacant post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). Bihar Police Constable Result was released on 08 June 2020 in which 12,64,657 candidates are qualified. The candidates can check the details through the link given below.



CBSC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020