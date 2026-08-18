CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List PDF at csbc.bihar.gov.in
CSBC Bihar has released Written exam results for Constable (General Duty), Constable (Operator), and Prohibition Constable/Warder posts on 18 August 2026 on its official website,csbc.bihar.gov.in. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the written exam, with thousands selected for the physical test stage. Check this article for complete merit list PDF.
Key Points
- CSBC released results for three Bihar Police recruitment drives on August 18, 2026.
- Results declared for Constable GD (83 vac.) & Operator (993 vac.) for next stage.
- Jail Warder results also out; check on CSBC website via specific Advt. links.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has released results for three recruitment drives on the same day, August 18, 2026. First, under Advertisement No. 01/2026, CSBC declared the result for Constable (General Duty Close Cadre) in the Special Branch of Bihar Police, against 83 vacancies. Based on the written exam, 254 candidates have been selected for the Physical Standard Test (PST). Second, under Advertisement No. 02/2026, CSBC announced the PET result for Constable (Operator) in Bihar Police Telecommunication and Technical Cadre, against 993 vacancies, where 5,966 candidates have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). In the third advertisement No. 03/2025, the result for PST/PET for Jail Warder. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the official PDFs given below.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026 Download Link
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has officially released the PET/PST result for three major recruitments under Bihar Police. Candidates who appeared for Constable Operator, GD & Jail Warder posts must check the merit list PDF given below:
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CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026
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Download Merit List
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Bihar Police Constable Operator
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Bihar Police Constable GD
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Bihar Police Constable Jail Warder
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026: Candidates Appeared vs Selected
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released written exam results and PET/PST-qualified candidate lists under three separate advertisements. These cover the posts of Constable (General Duty Close Cadre), Constable (Operator), and Prohibition Constable/Warder/Mobile Squad Constable. Check the table below to know the total vacancies, valid candidates present in the written exam, and candidates selected for the next stage under each advertisement.
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Post
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Total Vacancies
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Candidates appeared
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Selected candidates
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Constable GD
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83
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64,408
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254
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Constable Operator
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993
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1,28,454
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5,966
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Prohibition Constable & Jail Warder
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4,236
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5,34,669
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21,749
How to Check CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2026
Candidates who appeared in the written examination can check their result and download the PDF from the official CSBC website
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Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, csbc.bihar.gov.in
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On the homepage, look for the "Latest Updates" or "Results" section
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Click on the relevant link, Advt. 01/2026, 02/2026, or 03/2025, depending on the post applied for
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The result PDF will open, containing category-wise reservation details and the roll number-wise list of candidates selected for PET/PST
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Use Ctrl+F to locate your roll number within the PDF
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Download and save the PDF for future reference, especially for the PET/PST admit card stage
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Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and application receipt handy, as these will be required at the time of document verification during PET/PST.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com