CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List PDF at csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has released results for three recruitment drives on the same day, August 18, 2026. First, under Advertisement No. 01/2026, CSBC declared the result for Constable (General Duty Close Cadre) in the Special Branch of Bihar Police, against 83 vacancies. Based on the written exam, 254 candidates have been selected for the Physical Standard Test (PST). Second, under Advertisement No. 02/2026, CSBC announced the PET result for Constable (Operator) in Bihar Police Telecommunication and Technical Cadre, against 993 vacancies, where 5,966 candidates have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). In the third advertisement No. 03/2025, the result for PST/PET for Jail Warder. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the official PDFs given below.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026 Download Link

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has officially released the PET/PST result for three major recruitments under Bihar Police. Candidates who appeared for Constable Operator, GD & Jail Warder posts must check the merit list PDF given below:

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026 Download Merit List Bihar Police Constable Operator Check Here Bihar Police Constable GD Check Here Bihar Police Constable Jail Warder Check Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2026: Candidates Appeared vs Selected

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released written exam results and PET/PST-qualified candidate lists under three separate advertisements. These cover the posts of Constable (General Duty Close Cadre), Constable (Operator), and Prohibition Constable/Warder/Mobile Squad Constable. Check the table below to know the total vacancies, valid candidates present in the written exam, and candidates selected for the next stage under each advertisement.