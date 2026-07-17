CSIR NET Cut Off 2026: Check Subject & Category-Wise Expected & Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Key Points The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam is being conducted on 17 & 18 July 2026.

Life Sciences & Mathematical Sciences exams are on 17 July; others on 18 July 2026.

Expected cut-off marks for the June 2026 cycle are provided for Life Sciences.

CSIR NET Cut Off 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam for a total of five subjects including Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences on 17 & 18 July 2026. The exam today, on 17th July, is being held for Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences subjects. The exam for the remaining subjects such as Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences will be conducted on 18th July in a single shift. The candidates who have appeared for the Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences exam being held today can check the expected cut off marks in this article. Candidates must remember that these marks are being provided after analysing the previous year cut off trends and the official marks may vary.

CSIR NET Post-Wise Expected Cut Off 2026 The CSIR NET exam is conducted twice a year in the months of June & December. The official CSIR NET cut off will be released along with the CSIR NET Scorecard. Meanwhile the candidates can check the subject-wise and post-wise expected cut off here. CSIR NET June 2026 Expected Cut Off for JRF Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Life Science 48-52 40-46 39-42 32-38 30-33 20-23 Mathematical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Physical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Chemical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Earth Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA CSIR NET June 2026 Expected Cut Off for Assistant Professor Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Life Sciences 45-48 38-42 35-40 32-34 28-31 20-23 Mathematical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Physical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Chemical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Earth Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

CSIR NET June 2026 Expected Cut Off for PhD Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Life Sciences 45-48 38-42 35-40 32-34 28-31 20-23 Mathematical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Physical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Chemical Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Earth Science TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off The CSIR NET Cut Off is the minimum marks that the candidates appearing for the exam are required to obtain to pass the exam. The candidates who have appeared for the CSIR NET June cycle and who are preparing for the upcoming cycles of the CSIR NET exam must not only be aware of the syllabus and PYQs, but they also need to focus on the cut off marks. These marks provide an insight on how the marks trends over the years, how much variation is there between the two cycles in a year, and how much preparation a candidate needs to secure these minimum marks.

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for June Cycle CSIR NET Cut Off for JRF Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 50.75 45 43.75 33.25 28 25.5 Earth Science 61.29 54 53.13 44.99 43.38 26.7 Life Science 51.5 44 43.75 37.25 35.75 25 Mathematical Science 53.38 46 43.38 35.38 30.75 25.13 Physical Science 51.19 42 43.38 31.63 29.19 25.13 CSIR NET Cut Off for Assistant Professor Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 45.68 40 39.38 29.93 25.2 25 Earth Science 55.16 49 47.82 40.49 39.04 25 Life Science 46.35 40 39.38 33.53 32.18 25 Mathematical Science 48.04 41 39.04 31.84 27.68 25 Physical Science 46.07 38 39.04 28.46 26.27 25