CSIR NET Cut Off 2026: Check Subject & Category-Wise Expected & Previous Year Cut Off Marks
CSIR NET Cut Off 2026: CSIR NET Cut Off 2026 will be released with the final results. The candidates who are appearing for the CSIR NET June 2026 session examination can check the expected cut off marks as per their subject and category to gauge their chances of qualifying the eligibility test. The cut off marks are released separately for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD positions. This article provides the CSIR NET expected cut off marks subject-wise and category-wise.
Key Points
- The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam is being conducted on 17 & 18 July 2026.
- Life Sciences & Mathematical Sciences exams are on 17 July; others on 18 July 2026.
- Expected cut-off marks for the June 2026 cycle are provided for Life Sciences.
CSIR NET Cut Off 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam for a total of five subjects including Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences on 17 & 18 July 2026. The exam today, on 17th July, is being held for Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences subjects. The exam for the remaining subjects such as Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences will be conducted on 18th July in a single shift. The candidates who have appeared for the Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences exam being held today can check the expected cut off marks in this article. Candidates must remember that these marks are being provided after analysing the previous year cut off trends and the official marks may vary.
CSIR NET Post-Wise Expected Cut Off 2026
The CSIR NET exam is conducted twice a year in the months of June & December. The official CSIR NET cut off will be released along with the CSIR NET Scorecard. Meanwhile the candidates can check the subject-wise and post-wise expected cut off here.
CSIR NET June 2026 Expected Cut Off for JRF
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Life Science
|
48-52
|
40-46
|
39-42
|
32-38
|
30-33
|
20-23
|
Mathematical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Physical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Chemical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Earth Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
CSIR NET June 2026 Expected Cut Off for Assistant Professor
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Life Sciences
|
45-48
|
38-42
|
35-40
|
32-34
|
28-31
|
20-23
|
Mathematical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Physical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Chemical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Earth Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
CSIR NET June 2026 Expected Cut Off for PhD
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Life Sciences
|
45-48
|
38-42
|
35-40
|
32-34
|
28-31
|
20-23
|
Mathematical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Physical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Chemical Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Earth Science
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off
The CSIR NET Cut Off is the minimum marks that the candidates appearing for the exam are required to obtain to pass the exam. The candidates who have appeared for the CSIR NET June cycle and who are preparing for the upcoming cycles of the CSIR NET exam must not only be aware of the syllabus and PYQs, but they also need to focus on the cut off marks. These marks provide an insight on how the marks trends over the years, how much variation is there between the two cycles in a year, and how much preparation a candidate needs to secure these minimum marks.
CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for June Cycle
|
CSIR NET Cut Off for JRF
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
50.75
|
45
|
43.75
|
33.25
|
28
|
25.5
|
Earth Science
|
61.29
|
54
|
53.13
|
44.99
|
43.38
|
26.7
|
Life Science
|
51.5
|
44
|
43.75
|
37.25
|
35.75
|
25
|
Mathematical Science
|
53.38
|
46
|
43.38
|
35.38
|
30.75
|
25.13
|
Physical Science
|
51.19
|
42
|
43.38
|
31.63
|
29.19
|
25.13
|
CSIR NET Cut Off for Assistant Professor
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
45.68
|
40
|
39.38
|
29.93
|
25.2
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
55.16
|
49
|
47.82
|
40.49
|
39.04
|
25
|
Life Science
|
46.35
|
40
|
39.38
|
33.53
|
32.18
|
25
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.04
|
41
|
39.04
|
31.84
|
27.68
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
46.07
|
38
|
39.04
|
28.46
|
26.27
|
25
|
CSIR NET Cut Off for PhD
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Sciences
|
36.75
|
33
|
33
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
Earth Sciences
|
45.31
|
35
|
37.4
|
31.19
|
29.17
|
25
|
Life Sciences
|
38.25
|
33
|
33
|
27.5
|
25.75
|
25
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
38.38
|
33
|
33
|
26
|
25
|
25
|
Physical Sciences
|
36.5
|
33
|
33
|
25
|
25
|
25
Factors Affecting CSIR NET Cut Off
There are a number of factors that affect the CSIR NET cut off marks. These factors include:
-
Number of Applicants
-
No. of Candidates Appearing for the Exam
-
No. of Candidates Appearing in each subject
-
Reservation Policies
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.