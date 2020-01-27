CTET Mock Test 2020 (with Answers): Highly Expected Questions from all Sections

CTET Mock Tests 2020: CTET Exam will be held on 5th July 2020. Undertake the given CTET Mock Test and Practice Sets to crack the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 exam with flying colours. The Mock Test contains questions and answers that are highly expected to be asked in CTET 2020 Paper-I and Paper-II and other teaching exams. The Mock Tests are for free and contains questions on Child Development and Pedagogy; English Language, Maths, Science and Environmental Studies sections.

CTET 2020 exam will be conducted in two different shifts for Paper I & Paper II. Candidates who intend to teach Class I to V need to appear for Paper I and candidates who want to teach Class VI to VIII need to appear for Paper-II. Candidates who intend to teach all the classes from I-VIII will have to appear for both the Papers to get a teaching job in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other Central School.

Candidates need to score 60 percent and above to qualify the CTET July 2020 exam and fetch the CTET Scorecard and CTET Certificate. So, before appearing for the CTET exam, undertake the given CTET Mock Tests along with CTET previous years' papers to brush up your preparations.

Check the level of your preparation here by attempting the listed CTET 2020 mock tests:

CTET 2020 Exam Pattern

For every correct answer, candidates get one mark. There is no negative marking or penalty for the wrong answers. Both papers are of 2.5 hours duration. Check here the detailed exam pattern:

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage: (Exam Duration – 2.5 hours)

Subject Number of Questions (MCQs) Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Paper-II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage: (Exam Duration – 2.5 hours)