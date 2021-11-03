CBSE CTET 2021 (December): Check Latest Updates About CTET Admit Card & Hall Ticket

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card & Hall Ticket for the exams that are scheduled from 16 December To 13 January will be available soon online at ctet.nic.in. In the official notification, it was already mentioned that CTET 2021 Admit Cards (December) will be available for download from the 1st week of December. Hence it might be possible that a direct link to download CTET 2021 Admit Card will be available from 1st December onwards.

CTET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Once released one can easily download CTET 2021 Admit Card (December) from the official website by following simple process given below

- Open official website ctet.nic.in

- Click on download CTET admit card link

- A new window will open where candidates need to fill details

- Fill & submit necessary details & click on submit button

- Your CTET Admit Card will appear on the screen

- Press control + P button to take print out or save PDF of the admit card

Exam Conducting Body CBSE Official Website ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2021: Important Resources For Preparation

Several important resources are essential for the preparation of online CTET 2021. Previous year papers, latest model papers, syllabus are some of these resources. Jagran Josh has provided important questions in Hindi & English along with many tips & strategies with which candidates can hence their preparation level.

CTET 2021: Important Questions on Child Development & Pedagogy (with Answers)

CTET 2021 Important Questions In Hindi

CTET 2021 Admit Card: Key Dates & Exam Timings (Official Notification)

