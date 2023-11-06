CTET Confirmation Page Download 2023 Available on ctet.nic.in; Check How to Download For Registered Candidates

CTET Confirmation Page 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by November 21 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2024. Candidates need to submit the online application form and download the confirmation page for future reference. In this article, we have listed the steps to download the confirmation page.
CTET Confirmation Page 2024
The CTET confirmation page contains information like name of the candidate, registration number, roll number, application fee details, etc. It acts as documentation that an applicant has successfully completed and submitted their CTET application.
When Students Can Download CTET Confirmation Page 2024
The CTET Confirmation Page is available for download to students once they completed all the steps required to fill the application form and submitted the application fees. The steps that are required to be done before downloading the CTET confirmation page are listed below:
- CTET registration 2024
- Filling application form
- Uploading of Required documents and images
- Payment of the application fee
Steps to Download the CTET Application Form
Below are the steps listed to download the CTET Application form for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the official website - CTET Confirmation Page
Step 2: Enter the details - Application Number, Password, Captcha
Step 3: Click on the submit button
Step 4: CTET Confirmation Page displayed on the screen. Verify the details
Step 5: Download and print for future reference
