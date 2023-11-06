CTET Confirmation Page Download 2023 Available on ctet.nic.in; Check How to Download For Registered Candidates

CTET 2024 Confirmation Page Download Link: It is important to download CTET Confirmation page 2024 after submitting the online applications. The confirmation page 2024 contains essential information. Check out how to download the CTET confirmation page for 2024 here

CTET Confirmation Page 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by November 21 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2024. Candidates need to submit the online application form and download the confirmation page for future reference. In this article, we have listed the steps to download the confirmation page.

The CTET confirmation page contains information like name of the candidate, registration number, roll number, application fee details, etc. It acts as documentation that an applicant has successfully completed and submitted their CTET application.

When Students Can Download CTET Confirmation Page 2024

The CTET Confirmation Page is available for download to students once they completed all the steps required to fill the application form and submitted the application fees. The steps that are required to be done before downloading the CTET confirmation page are listed below:

CTET registration 2024

Filling application form

Uploading of Required documents and images

Payment of the application fee

Steps to Download the CTET Application Form

Below are the steps listed to download the CTET Application form for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the official website - CTET Confirmation Page

Step 2: Enter the details - Application Number, Password, Captcha

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: CTET Confirmation Page displayed on the screen. Verify the details

Step 5: Download and print for future reference

