CTET 2020: CBSE revises Dates; Application Fee Last Date- 17 March; Form Correction from 19 March

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issues notice regarding the revised dates of CTET July 2020 exam. CBSE is now accepting the CTET Application Fees at ctet.nic.in till 15:30 hours on 17 March 2020. Candidates can submit CTET exam fees through e-challan/Debit Card/Credit Card by tomorrow evening. The final verification of the CTET fees can be done till 18th March 2020. If candidate’s fee confirmation page is not generated, then he or she should immediately approach Deputy Secretary (CTET), CBSE during 19 March- 26 March along with fee payment proof (e-challan, if any). The online correction window will open after the conclusion of fee payment process. We have shared below the important dates of the CTET 2020 exam as notified by the CBSE on 13th March. Have a look at these important dates below:

Last Date to submit CTET Application Fee 17 March 2020 till 15:30 hours Final verification of fee payment 18 March 2020 Online CTET Form Corrections 19 March 2020 – 26 March 2020 CTET Exam Date 5 July 2020

The CTET exam is scheduled to be held on 5th July 2020 across 112 cities of India. This 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), like other editions, will be conducted offline. The CTET exam will be held in written, pen and paper mode. Candidates will have to mark their answers in the CTET OMR Sheet. Candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for CTET Paper 1, candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8 will appear for CTET Paper 2 and those who want to teach classes 1 to 8 will appear for both the papers.

Soon, the CBSE will release the CTET Admit Card 2020 on the official website ctet.nic.in. The admit card or hall ticket will contain the important details of the CTET exam such as exam schedule and exam day instructions. The exam will be held exactly at the time mentioned in the admit card.

Let’s now have a look at the CTET Form Correction process below:

CTET Form Correction 2020

CBSE opens online form correction window from 19th March to 26th March at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can make the corrections online; no modifications can be made offline through any of the means such as fax, or mail. Candidates who have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam cannot correct or update any or every information entered by them in CTET Online Form 2020. Have a look at the details that can be corrected by the candidates on CTET Application Form 2020:

Candidate’s name; Father’s name; Mother’s name; Date of birth; Category; Differently-abled category; Name of College or Institution; Paper selection; Subject of Paper-II; Choice of Centre; Medium of Language opted by candidate and Correspondence Address

Have a look at a few frequently asked questions in the context of CTET July 2020 exam:

Q1. When will CTET Admit Card 2020 release?

Answer: The CTET Admit Card 2020 will release in the month of June 2020 at ctet.nic.in.

Q2. When will CBSE conduct the CTET Exam in 2020?

Answer: CBSE will hold the CTET exam on 5 July 2020.

Q3. Is qualifying CTET compulsory for teachers?

Answer: Yes, it is compulsory for candidates to qualify for the CTET exam in order to get a teaching job for primary and upper primary classes.

Q4. Is B.Ed. required to appear for CTET?

Answer: Yes, B.Ed is one of the eligibility criteria for the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test.