CTET (July) 2021 Notification: Delay Expected Due To COVID-19 - Check Details

CTET 2021 (July) Notification: Candidates waiting for CTET 2021 Notification (July) might need to wait for more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many exams and their notifications have been postponed and the same is expected in the case of CTET (July) 2021 Notification. Check details.

CTET 2021 (July) Notification: Candidates waiting for CTET 2021 Notification (July) might need to wait for more. Due to the current situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, many exams like SSC CGL, UPSC CSE etc., and notifications have been postponed. The same thing might happen to the CTET (July) 2021 notification. The release of CTET July 2021 notification might be delayed. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding CTET 2021 notification but speculations are being made that it might not be released in the month of July 2021.

⇒ CTET Syllabus 2021 (July) With Exam Pattern: Paper 1 & 2

⇒ UPTET Syllabus 2021 (in Hindi)

CTET & Other State TET Certificate To Have Lifetime Validity:

Now CTET, UPTET and other states TET pass certificates will have lifetime validity. Earlier these certificates were valid for 7 years. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has recently announced this important update. He also mentioned that the Union Territories & respective State Governments will take decisive actions to revalidate or will provide fresh certificates to the candidates whose 7 years have already passed. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ added that this is a concrete step in increasing the job opportunities for aspirants seeking a career in the teaching field.

Candidates preparing for CTET 2021 can also take help of important resources provided by Jagran Josh. Candidates preparing for this exam can visit the TET section of Jagran Josh and access previous year papers, important questions, latest syllabus and other important resources for the preparation of CTET 2021 exam. Past papers, important questions, latest syllabus are some of the very important resources which are very important for the preparation of CTET and other state TETs like UPTET, OTET etc. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles for the preparation of exams.

CTET: Important Questions on Child Development & Pedagogy (with Answers)

CTET 2021 Important Questions In Hindi