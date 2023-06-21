CUET Cut Off 2023: University wise Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks

Colleges accepting CUET UG 2023 scores will release the cutoffs for each of the subjects offered. Candidates can check here the details regarding CUET UG 2023 cutoff, factors affecting cutoffs, and the participating institutions. 

CUET UG 2023 Cutoff Expected Soon
CUET UG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the CUET UG 2023 results in the coming week. As per the schedule released, the UG entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted until June 17, 2023. With the entrance exams underway, students who have appeared are now eagerly waiting to know the details of the announcement of the results and the expected cutoff for undergraduate admissions in central universities.

CUET UG is conducted for the admissions to undergraduate programmes offered in central universities and other universities across the country. This is the second edition of the CUET UG exams with the first one conducted in 2022. 

Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can check in the below-given article details regarding the cutoff from 2022 and the expected cutoff in 2023 for various courses and top colleges accepting CUET UG 2023 scores.

CUET UG 2023 Cutoff

The cutoff list for undergraduate admissions is released by the respective universities and individual colleges accepting the CUET scores. The cutoff will depend on the number of applicants to a university or college, the average CUET score, and the cutoff of the previous year.

Central universities like Delhi Universit, Ambedkar University, etc release cutoff lists separately for each college and course. Candidates who have applied for admission individually to the college or university of their choice are advised to visit the official website of the respective institutions to check the cutoff marks and cutoff list. 

Factors affecting CUET Cut off 2023

As mentioned above, the cutoff for CUET UG 2023 is released by individual colleges and universities. The following points are taken into consideration when deciding the cutoff marks for undergraduate admissions at various institutions. 

  • Total number of test takers
  • Total number of seats available
  • Category of the candidate
  • The difficulty level of the examination
  • Performance of the candidates in the CUET examination

CUET UG Cutoff Previous Year

Cutoff marks for undergraduate admissions are released individually by universities and colleges for the various undergraduate programmes. 

Participating Central Universities 

S. No.

Name of Central Universities

1

Aligarh Muslim University

2

Assam University

3

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

4

Banaras Hindu University

5

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

6

Central University of South Bihar

7

Central University of Gujarat

8

Central University of Haryana

9

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

10

Central University of Jammu

11

Central University of Jharkhand

12

Central University of Karnataka

13

Central University of Kashmir

14

Central University of Kerala

15

Central University of Odisha

16

Central University of Punjab

17

Central University of Rajasthan

18

Central University of Tamil Nadu

19

Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

20

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

21

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

22

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

23

Jamia Millia Islamia

24

Jawaharlal Nehru University

25

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

26

Manipur University

27

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

28

Mizoram University

29

Nagaland University

30

North Eastern Hill University

31

Pondicherry University

32

Rajiv Gandhi University

33

Sikkim University

34

Tezpur University

35

The English and Foreign Languages University

36

Tripura University

37

University of Allahabad

38

University of Delhi

39

University of Hyderabad

40

Visva Bharati University

41

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

42

Central Sanskrit University, Delhi

43

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

44

National Sanskrit University

 

