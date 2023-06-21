CUET Cut Off 2023: University wise Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks

Colleges accepting CUET UG 2023 scores will release the cutoffs for each of the subjects offered. Candidates can check here the details regarding CUET UG 2023 cutoff, factors affecting cutoffs, and the participating institutions.

CUET UG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the CUET UG 2023 results in the coming week. As per the schedule released, the UG entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted until June 17, 2023. With the entrance exams underway, students who have appeared are now eagerly waiting to know the details of the announcement of the results and the expected cutoff for undergraduate admissions in central universities.

CUET UG is conducted for the admissions to undergraduate programmes offered in central universities and other universities across the country. This is the second edition of the CUET UG exams with the first one conducted in 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can check in the below-given article details regarding the cutoff from 2022 and the expected cutoff in 2023 for various courses and top colleges accepting CUET UG 2023 scores.

CUET UG 2023 Cutoff

The cutoff list for undergraduate admissions is released by the respective universities and individual colleges accepting the CUET scores. The cutoff will depend on the number of applicants to a university or college, the average CUET score, and the cutoff of the previous year.

Central universities like Delhi Universit, Ambedkar University, etc release cutoff lists separately for each college and course. Candidates who have applied for admission individually to the college or university of their choice are advised to visit the official website of the respective institutions to check the cutoff marks and cutoff list.

Factors affecting CUET Cut off 2023

As mentioned above, the cutoff for CUET UG 2023 is released by individual colleges and universities. The following points are taken into consideration when deciding the cutoff marks for undergraduate admissions at various institutions.

Total number of test takers

Total number of seats available

Category of the candidate

The difficulty level of the examination

Performance of the candidates in the CUET examination

CUET UG Cutoff Previous Year

Cutoff marks for undergraduate admissions are released individually by universities and colleges for the various undergraduate programmes.

Participating Central Universities