Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 149 Jr Technician and Others @cnpnashik.spmcil.com

Currency Note Press Nashik has invited online application for the 149 Jr Technician and other post on its official website. Check CNP recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Currency Note Press Nashik has invited applications for the 149 posts including Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Jr Technician, Jr Office Asst & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 January 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate/Full time ITI certificate/Master’s Degree/Diploma in Engineering (Printing) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. CNPN/HR/Rect./01/2021

Important Dates for Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 January 2022

Duration of opening of website link : From 04.01.2022 to 25.01.2022

Payment of fees in online mode: From 04.01.2022 to 25.01.2022

Tentative Date of Online Examination: Feb./Mar. 2022

Vacancy Details for Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022:

Welfare Officer/Level-A-2: 01 Supervisor(Technical Control)/Level–S1:10 Supervisor(Technical Operation -Printing)/Level–S1: 05 Supervisor (Official Language)/ Level A1: 01 Secretarial Assistant/Level B-4:01 Junior Office Assistant/ Level-B-3: 06 Junior Technician (Printing/ Control)/Level–W-1: 104 Junior Technician (Workshop)/Level–W-1:21



Eligibility Criteria for Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Welfare Officer/Level-A-2: a) Degree or Diploma course in Social Science: Master of Arts in Social work with specialization in Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management/ Post Graduate Degree of Master of Social Work (M.S.W.)/Master’s Degree in Personnel Management /Master Degree in Labour Law & Labour Welfare/Master’s Degree in Social Work with specialization in Labour Welfare and Personnel Management/Master of Industrial Relations of Personnel Management or Diploma in social service,

Administration with Industrial Relations & Personnel Management/ Diploma in Labour studies/ Diploma in Social Service Administration of Social Work with specialization in Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management.

b) Possesses adequate knowledge of Marathi language. 2. Supervisor(Technical Control)/Level–S1:1st class full time Diploma in Engineering (Printing). OR Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech./ B.E./B.Sc.(Engineering in Printing may also be considered. 3. Supervisor (Technical Operation -Printing)/Level–S1: 1st class full time Diploma in Engineering (Printing) OR Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc.(Engineering in Printing may also be considered. 4. Supervisor (Official Language)/ Level A1: Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in Hindi or English with Hindi/English subject at Graduate level (i.e.Hindi in case of the candidate in post graduate in English & viceversa.) AND - One year experience in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. 5. Secretarial Assistant/Level B-4:Graduate in any discipline with at least 55% marks, Computer Knowledge, Stenography in English or Hindi @80 wpm and typing in English or Hindi @40 wpm. 6.Junior Office Assistant/ Level-B-3: Graduate any discipline with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge with typing speed on computer in English @ 40 wpm / in Hindi @ 30 wpm, as per the requirement. Junior Technician (Printing/ Control)/Level–W-1: Full time ITI certificate in printing trade viz. Litho offset machine minder/letter press machine minder/offset printing/ plate making/ electroplating/ Full time ITI Certificate in plate maker cumImpositor / hand composing along with one year NAC Certificate in NCVT. 8.Junior Technician (Workshop)/Level–W-1: Full time ITI Certificate in Mechanical/Air Conditioning/Electrical/Electronics Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022: PDF

How to Apply for Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website of the on or before 25 January 2022.