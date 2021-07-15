DDA Steno Final Result 2021 OUT @drdo.org.in, Check Roll No. Wise Stenographer Grade D Merit List Here

DDA Steno Final Result 2021: Delhi Development Authority has released the final result for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade – D (Post Code – 10) on its official website. The candidates who appeared in the skill test can now download the roll number wise stenographer grade d merit list through the official website of DDA.i.e.drdo.org.in.

Delhi Development Authority had conducted the skill test on 21 and 22 February 2021 and the written exam on 28 February 2021. The candidates can now check their results on the official website. The DDA Stenographer Grade D Result has been uploaded in the form of a PDF containing roll numbers and names of the selected candidates. The candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of DDA.i.e.drdo.org.in. Click on Jobs Section available on the homepage. Then, click on the notification that reads ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020: MERIT WISE FINAL SELECT LIST FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHER GRADE - D.’under Direct Recruitment 2020. A PDF will be opened. Download DDA Steno Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

The candidates should note that the offer of appointment letters are being dispatched to the selected candidates at the address available on record by Speed Post. If there is any change in the address etc., the candidates are requested to intimate the change to Dy. Director (P)-III, B Block, 7th Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi within 7 days (22 July 2021) from the date of publication of this result.

The candidates can directly download DDA Steno Final Result 2021 by clicking on the provided hyperlink.