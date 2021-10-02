Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 Announced @delhicourts.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 has been announced by delhicourts.nic.in. Check List of qualified and non-qualified candidates here. 

Created On: Oct 2, 2021 10:53 IST
DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021
DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021: Delhi District Court (DDC ) has released the result of  Group C Process Server Vacancies 2021. The candidates who appeared in the DDC Delhi Group C Recruitment 2021 Exam can download the result through the official website of DDC.i.e.delhicourts.nic.in.

The exam was held on 28 February 2021,01 August 2021 & 08 August 2021 in Two Sessions each Day. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of DDC.i.e.delhicourts.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Recruitment Section.
  3. Then, Click on the link that reads ‘Result of Objective/MCQ test for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper / Safai Karamchari (Post Code A-5)’.
  4. The list of candidates will be opened.
  5. Download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021

This recruitment drive was being done to recruit 417 vacancies of Group C including  Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper / Safai Karamchari. The candidates can directly download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

