DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 Announced @delhicourts.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 has been announced by delhicourts.nic.in. Check List of qualified and non-qualified candidates here.

DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021: Delhi District Court (DDC ) has released the result of Group C Process Server Vacancies 2021. The candidates who appeared in the DDC Delhi Group C Recruitment 2021 Exam can download the result through the official website of DDC.i.e.delhicourts.nic.in.

The exam was held on 28 February 2021,01 August 2021 & 08 August 2021 in Two Sessions each Day. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021?

Visit the official website of DDC.i.e.delhicourts.nic.in. Click on the ‘Recruitment Section. Then, Click on the link that reads ‘Result of Objective/MCQ test for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper / Safai Karamchari (Post Code A-5)’. The list of candidates will be opened. Download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021

This recruitment drive was being done to recruit 417 vacancies of Group C including Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper / Safai Karamchari. The candidates can directly download DDC Delhi Group C Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.