DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card Released, Check Delhi Judicial Call Letter @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card: District Delhi Court (DDC) has finally released DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card. Candidates applied for DDC Junior Judicial Assistant Recruitment 2020 can now download DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card through the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Due to COVID-19, the selection committee is conducting virtual interviews. The candidates residing in Delhi/NCR can appear for interview on 30 August and 12 September 2020. The candidates who are residing in far-flung areas in other parts of India shall be called later on a later date for which necessary arrangements are being made with their respective District Courts.

Around 460 candidates will appear in DDC JJA Interview 2020 on 30 August 2020 and 12 September 2020 at Tis Hazari Court Complex, Delhi -110054 as per the notice released by DDC. Out of 460 candidates, 405 candidates are of Delhi/NCR and rest 55 candidates are of far-flung areas in other parts of India.

How to Download DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Click on DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Enter User Id, Password and click on login button.

DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card will be displayed.

Candidates can download and save DDC JJA Interview 2020 Admit Card for future reference.

The candidates shall not be required to bring their original documents concerning their educational qualification and experience. However, the final selection of the candidates shall be subject to due verification and authentication of documents and biometric verification of the candidates on or before the time of issuance of Offer of Appointment. Candidates can directly download DDC JJA Interview 2020 by clicking on the above link.

All those who are going to appear in the DDC JJA Interview 2020 will have to wear masks and follow the social distancing norms. The candidate will sanitize his/her hands before entry into the Conference Room. Thermal scanning of each of the candidates will be done at the entry point of Tis Hazari Courts premises.