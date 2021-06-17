DDC PA Interview Admit Card OUT, Virtual Interview on 20 June, Download Delhi District Court Admit Card @ddc.gov.in

DDC PA Interview Admit Card: Delhi District Court (DDC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant at its website.i.e.ddc.gov.in. All candidates are advised to download their admit cards through the official website by using their credentials. The link to the admit card can be accessed by clicking on the below link.

In case, any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading DDC PA Interview Admit Card, he/she may contact at Recruitment Cell, Room No. 306-B, 3rd Floor, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi (Physically or Telephonically).

According to the official notice, The virtual interviews are likely to be conducted on 20 June 2021 at Tis Hazari Courts Complex Delhi. This decision has taken by the recruitment committee for 310 candidates who have committed mistakes upto 10% in Skill Test/Stenography Test held on 29 & 30 December 2020 and 8, 11, 12 January respectively for the post of Personal Assistant (PA).

The candidates who are suffering from COVID-19 or residing in any containment zone are not allowed for Virtual Interview at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, Delhi. The court had invited applications from them for exemption till 15 June. The court will now conduct the interview round of such candidates on 27 June 2021 and/or on such date as may be administratively convenient.

Download Delhi District Court PA Admit Card 2021

A total of 771 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 555 vacancies for Personal Assistant will be recruited. The candidates can directly download Delhi District Court PA Admit Card by clicking on the hyperlink provided in this article. The candidates are also advised to visit the website of this office i.e. www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in regularly for information and latest development in the recruitment process.