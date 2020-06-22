DEE Assam Teacher Result 2020: Download DEE Assam Assistant Teacher 2nd Provisional Selection List for LPS and UPS @dee.assam.gov.in

DEE Assam Teacher Result 2020 2nd Provisional Selection List: Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has uploaded the second provisional selection list for the recruitment of Regular Assistant Teacher in LPS (Lower Primary School) and UPS (Upper Primary School). Candidates can check download DEE Assam Assistant Teacher 2nd Provisional List from DEE official website dee.assam.gov.in.

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher 2nd Provisional List PDFs for LPS and DPSCare also given below. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates for or Darran, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup, Barpeta, Nalbari,Bongaigaon and Sivasagar Locations through the links.

As per the DEE Assam Notice “Any grievances in respect of the 2nd Provisional Select List for Recruitment of Regular Teachers under the DEE, Assam will be accepted through the E-mail: dee2ndprovisional@gmail.com after one day of the publication of the 2nd Provisional Select Lists. ➢ No offline query in this regard will be accepted and the candidates are requested NOT to visit the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam in view of the current situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

Earlier, DEE has uploaded the first selection list on 23 March for all the candidates who had participated DEE Assam DV Round, which was held from 01 March to 08 March 2020 at various districts.A total of 5393 vacancies are available for the post of regular Assistant Teachers in LPS/UPS .

Download DEE Assam 2nd Provisional List PDF Below:

Darrang 2nd Provisional Select List : UPS

Darrang 2nd Provisional Select List : LPS

Dhemaji 2nd Provisional Select List : UPS

Dhemaji 2nd Provisional Select List : LPS

Goalpara 2nd Provisional Select List : UPS

Goalpara 2nd Provisional Select List : LPS

Kamrup M 2nd Provisional Select List : UPS

Kamrup M 2nd Provisional Select List : LPS

Kamrup 2nd Provisional Select List : UPS

Kamrup 2nd Provisional Select List : LPS

Nalbari 2nd Provisional Select List : UPS

Nalbari 2nd Provisional Select List : LPS