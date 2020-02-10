Delhi District Court Result 2020 Announced @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in, Check DDC SPA & PA Skill Test Date & Latest Updates Here

Delhi District Court Result 2020: Delhi District Court (DDC) has uploaded the Senior Personal Assistant Result 2019 and Personal Assistant Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the DDC SPA & PA Exam 2019 can download their result through the official website of DDC.i.e.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Delhi District Court Personal Assistant Exam 2019 was held on 25 November 2019 while Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2019 was held on 27 November 2019 at various exam centres. Now, the court has uploaded the result along with the marks.

The candidates can directly access the link of Senior Personal Assistant Result 2019 and Personal Assistant Result 2019 by clicking on the below link. According to the official cut off, only those candidates will be able to appear in skill test who have secured minimum 50% marks (General Category) and 45% Marks for reserved category.

The Delhi District Court Skill Test 2020 for the post of Senior Personal Assistant & Personal Assistant is scheduled to be held on 23 February and 24 February 2020 respectively. The selected candidates can download their admit cards from 16 February 2020 for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and for the post of Personal Assistant, the admit cards will be available from 17 February 2020.

Incase, any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the admit card, he may contact at Recruitment Cell, Room No. 306, 3rd Floor, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

Delhi District Court SPA Result 2020



Delhi District Court PA Result 2020



Delhi District Court SPA & PA Skill Test 2020 Webnote



Highlights:

Post Name: Senior Personal Assistant & Personal Assistant

Exam Date: 25 & 27 November 2019

Result Status: Released

Official Website: delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

