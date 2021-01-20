Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card Released @forest.delhi.nic.in, Here's Direct Download Link

Delhi Forest Ranger 2021: Departments of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi has released the Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card on its website. All such candidates appeared in the written test will be able to download the result through the official website of Delhi Forest Ranger.i.e.forest.delhi.nic.in.

Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card can be accessed till 10 February 2021 on this departmental website.i.e.forest.delhigovt.nic.in using the same link and login credentials used by the candidates for online registrations of applications. The candidates can access the Direct Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card Download Link by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.forest.delhi.nic.in. Click on Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card flashing on the homepage. It will take you to the login page. Enter user ID, Password and click on the login button. Then, Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card will be displayed. Candidates can download Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card and save it for future reference.

Download Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card

This drive is being done to recruit 226 vacancies of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Objective Multiple Choice Type examination followed by Physical Test. The Departments of Forests and Wildlife had conducted the computer-based test for recruitment for forest ranger on 16 March 2021 and Physical Standard Test, Walking Test, Document Verification and Biometric Verification on 12 October 2020.

The Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Result was announced on 11 January 2021. The candidates can check Delhi Forest Ranger 2021 Score Card by clicking on the above link.

