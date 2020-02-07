Delhi HC Chauffeur Result 2020 Declared @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Interview Dates Here

Delhi HC Chauffeur Result 2020 Download: Delhi High Court has declared the result for the Chauffeur Skill Test exam on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Skill Test for the Chauffeur posts can check their result from the official website of Delhi HC - http://delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court has declared lists of all the 553 candidates who have qualified in the both Skill Tests. Result is based on their performance in the skill test held for the posts of Chauffeur in December 2019 and January 2020.

Now all these candidates will be called for the next Interview round. The Interviews (Stage-III of the examination) would be conducted on 01.03.2020, 08.03.2020, 09.03.2020, 14.03.2020 and 15.03.2020 at Delhi High Court.

It is noted that Delhi High Court had invited applications for the Posts of Chauffeur for which a number of candidates from the age group 18 to 27 years were applied.

Direct Link for Delhi HC Chauffeur Result 2020



The overall recruitment process is based on the candidate's performance in written test, skill test and interview. According to the selection process, candidates who have qualified in written test are eligible for skill test. Candidates selected in the skill test will be called for Interview.

Delhi HC Chauffeur Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in

You will have to click the link "Roll No wise Result of the candidates who were called for Skill Tests in Chauffeur (Open) Examination, 2019." given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result.

You should take print out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding the Chauffeur (open) Examination-2019. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.