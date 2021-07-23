Delhi HC Higher Judicial Service Mains Result 2019 OUT @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Only 4 Shortlisted for Viva-Voce

Delhi HC Higher Judicial Service Mains Result 2019: Delhi High Court has released the result of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) - 2019. All those who appeared in the Delhi HC HJS 2019 Exam can download their result along with marks through the official website of delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi HC HJS Mains 2019 Exam was held on 13 March and 14 March 2021. In which, only 4 candidates have qualified for the written test for Viva Voce. The result is provisional and is subject to verification. All shortlisted candidates are required to submit their documents along with two sets of self-attested copies of the documents to the Joint Registrar (Exam- DHJS & DJS), Room No. 210, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Delhi High Court, within 10 days (2 August 2021) of the publication of the result.

The list of qualified or non-qualified candidates along with their marks have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise Delhi HC HJS 2019 Result at the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in. This drive was being done to recruit 19 vacancies in Delhi Higher Judicial Service by holding Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam 2019.

How and Where to Download Delhi HC Higher Judicial Service Mains Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in. Click on ‘Result of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) - 2019 held on 13th & 14th March 2021’ under public notice. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl+F+Roll Number and Search. Download Delhi HC HJS 2019 Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Delhi HC Higher Judicial Service Mains Result 2019 PDF

Official Website

